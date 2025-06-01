Full Cast & Creative Team Set For PASSION At Blank Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the second musical of their 2025 season, Passion, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by James Lapine and is based on the film "Passione d'Amore", originally directed by Ettore Scola. Passion is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Passion is an intense and hauntingly beautiful musical exploring the complexities of love, obsession, and desire. The story follows a young soldier, Giorgio, who becomes entangled in a passionate and consuming relationship with Fosca, a sickly but deeply emotional woman. With a lush and powerful score, PASSION delves into the darker, more vulnerable sides of human connection, offering an unforgettable journey into the nature of love and its transformative power.

The cast features Blank Theatre Company alumni and newcomers alike. Evan Bradford (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG) will play Giorgio, Brittney Brown (MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG) will play Fosca, and Rachel Guth (SHE LOVES ME, The Mad Ones, Managing Director) will play Clara. The cast also features Myles Mattsey (Colonel Ricci), Kingsley Day (Doctor Tambourri), Sarah Sapperstein (Fosca's Mother/Attendant, Fosca u/s), Korey White (Major Rizzoli/Fosca's Father), Matthew Benenson Cruz (Lieutenant Barri), Christopher Ratliff (Lieutenant Torasso/Count Ludovic), Aidan Leake (Private Augenti), Ella Gatlin (Mistress/Attendant, u/s Clara), and Marc Bitler (Sergeant Lombardi). Jake Elkins, Joe Grudt, Brian James, and Halli Morgan (Blank Theatre Marketing Director) will understudy.

Passion will be directed by Blank's Artistic Director and Co-Founder Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan, associate music direction by Evelyn Ryan, and assistant direction by Sam Shankman. Shelby Burgus will stage manage. Cindy Moon will design costumes, Seojung Jang will design lighting, and Hayley Wallenfeldt will design scenery.

Passion will be Blank's twelfth full-length production and runs July 11 - August 10. Opening night is Tuesday, July 15. Passion will be performed at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60614 in Lincoln Park. Tickets range from $15-35.

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 20% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 16% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds