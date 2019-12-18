Full Cast And Production Team Announced For The Workshop Production Of THIN MINTS At Greenhouse Theatre Center

The full cast and production team has been announced for the workshop production of Ellen Steves' THIN MINTS which plays at Greenhouse Theatre Center's Studio 44 starting January 8, 2020.

THIN MINTS is directed by Justin J. Sacramone and includes a cast featuring Katy Carolina Collins (Scoutmaster Hardwick), Gabriela Diaz (Caspar), Phoebe Moore (The Mallard), Gigi Lubman (Molly), Emily Marso (Sandy), Hannah Mary Simpson (Dakota), Sarah Price (Marjorie), Evelyn Reidy (Kennedy), and Concetta Russo (Drambley). The creative team includes William Boles (Scenic Consultant), Tristin Hall (Violence Designer), Michael Huey (Sound Designer), and Jonah White (Lighting Designer). The Production Stage Manager is Aimee Caron.

"Friendship is supposed to make you happy! All the girls in the manual look so happy!" THIN MINTS follows a troop of Bonfire Girls during a five-day woodland retreat as they prepare for an important election. The play scores 100% on the Bechdel Test and offers a warped perspective on the consequences of a community governed by abuse and manipulation.

Performance dates are January 8, 15, and 22 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale and general admission is $15. The runtime is approx 90 minutes and contains depictions of teens ingesting alcohol and engaging in violent actions. Visit the Greenhouse Theatre Company Website for Tickets and Information.





