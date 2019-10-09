Free Performance Of Dolores Diaz's LOS TEQUILEROS Announced At Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

16th Street Theater in association with Jedlicka Performing Arts Center will give a free community performance of Dolores Díaz's Los Tequileros directed by company member Miguel Nuñez at the Jedlicka Performing Arts Center- located at 3801 S. Central Avenue in Cicero, IL on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 PM.

Underwritten by 16th Street's 100 Club Members and in partnership with JPAC, this community performance completes the 2019 Pop Up New Play Reading Series. This performance is for 16th Street 100 Club Members as well as for the Morton College and Morton High School communities and their families. Tickets are limited and first come, first serve. Reservations are strongly encouraged by emailing boxoffice@16thstreettheater.org.

Los Tequileros draws on a Mexican folk ballad to recount the deaths of three tequila smugglers at the hands of American law enforcement during Prohibition. The play provides historical context to the Brown Lives Matter movement, offers a local perspective on border security, and complicates tropes existing in the Latino community by humanizing the Texas Rangers as working class men and more than "pinches rinches."

Already well-known on Chicago stages, Dolores' work has appeared with Broken Nose Theatre at Steppenwolf Garage, Nothing Without A Company, Three Cat Productions, and more. Dolores is a Chicago-based playwright from the U.S.-Mexico divide who writes about borderlands. Her plays investigate the gray areas that defy definition, the contradictions within the individual and group, and the hybrid places where the notion of "natural" is investigated, challenged, and revealed. Dolores uses boundaries as a vantage point to observe different points of view and as a means to interrogate current affairs.

Link to High Res Photos, bios and press release as a word doc here.

Director Miguel Nuñez shares, "Los Tequileros exists in a world where fiction and reality meet. Where we are shown the different sides of the same story. Where dream and reality are intertwined in a period of American History that deeply affects our present. Dolores has crafted a world where we, as an audience, are constantly questioning concepts about borders, class, race and family."

Dramaturg Ryan Oliveira expands, "Ever since I heard a scene from Los Tequileros in a playwriting intensive, I was hooked. It's an untold history that remains so relevant today in an America that appropriates tequila and simultaneously eliminates the people who've cultivated it. I'd be a fool not to work with Dolores on telling this story. And we'd be fools not to listen."

This performance is the final installment of 16th Street Theater's 2019 Pop Up Series: Three New Plays underwritten by 16th Street's 100 Club members. Los Tequileros is the third and final installment of three new plays in our reading series, curated by Nancy García Loza (NNPN Producer In Residence).

The public reading of Los Tequileros is the final offering of 16th Street's 2019 Season Twelve.





