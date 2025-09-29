Frank Caliendo, Steve Cochran & The Second City Bring Laughs To Aurora This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Theatre and its Copley Theatre will ring in the fall and holiday season with a powerhouse lineup of comedy. Frank Caliendo, Steve Cochran with company, and The Second City’s holiday revue will all take the stage in Aurora, promising laughter for every kind of audience.

Comedy superstar Frank Caliendo returns to Aurora for one night only, Saturday, October 25 at 8 p.m. at Paramount Theatre. Known for his rapid-fire delivery and uncanny impressions of celebrities, athletes, and politicians, Caliendo has been a fixture on Mad TV, FOX NFL Sunday, ESPN, and late-night television. Tickets are $56–$66.

The laughter continues at the intimate Copley Theatre across the street with Whatever Happened to Steve Cochran: Men of a Certain Rage on Saturday, November 15, featuring two shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chicago radio legend Steve Cochran joins WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey and comedian Tim Benker for a night of sharp observations and big laughs. Tickets are $36, with VIP tables on stage available for $66.

The holiday season gets a satirical twist with The Second City’s Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire, running November 20–December 23 at Copley Theatre. At $44 per ticket, audiences can expect holiday traditions skewered in sketches, songs, and improv from Chicago’s legendary comedy troupe.

Performance times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., with additional shows Wednesday, November 26, and Monday–Tuesday, December 22–23. No show Thanksgiving Day, November 27.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Copley Theatre sits just across the street at 8 E. Galena Blvd. Tickets are available at ParamountAurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, or in person at the Paramount box office.