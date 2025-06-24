Fleetwood- Jourdain Theatre Reveals Cast For Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's PASS OVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Evanston's celebrated company devoted to presenting dynamic Black American and African Diaspora-centered storytelling, has announced the cast for PASS OVER, a play by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, which is a provocative riff on WAITING FOR GODOT and THE BOOK OF EXODUS. The press opening is July 27 at 3 pm, following a preview on July 26 at 7 pm. PASS OVER will play through August 10.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's producing artistic director, Tim Rhoze, who will direct the production, is pleased to announce his cast. Cast as the twenty-something Moses and Kitch, who stand around on an urban street corner – talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different - are Tyshaun Meekie, a recent BFA graduate from The Theatre School at DePaul University as Moses; and Ty Norwood, also a graduate of The Theatre School with an MFA in acting, as Kitch. Rhoze says, “We're thrilled to have these two stellar products of the Theatre School at DePaul, playing the two young men of PASS OVER. They beat out many veteran actors in winning these roles.” Tiemen Godwaldt, of FJT's 2023 THIS BITTER EARTH, returns to FJT to play Mister/Osifer.

In this rare piece of emotionally charged theater by a bold American voice, as Moses and Kitch dream of their "promised land," a stranger wanders in with their own agenda and threatens their plans. Emotional and lyrical, PASS OVER crafts everyday profanities into poetic, poignant, and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out.

PASS OVER was included in THE NEW YORK TIMES Best Theater of 2018 list. PASS OVER opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on August 22, 2021. Directed by Danya Taymor, the production featured Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert. The play premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in June 2017 under the direction of Danya Taymor, and the film recording of the performance was directed by Spike Lee.

This production features a powerhouse cast:

Tiemen Godwaldt (Mister/Osifer) returns to FJT following his performance in THIS BITTER EARTH. A South Bend, Indiana native and Northwestern theatre alum, Godwaldt has also starred as Prior Walter in ANGELS IN AMERICA and David O. Selznick in MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS.

Tyshaun Meekie (Moses), a recent BFA graduate from The Theatre School at DePaul University, has appeared in productions including AH, WILDERNESS, KILLING OF A GENTLEMAN DEFENDER, THE ROYALE, and MONSTER.

Ty Norwood (Kitch), also a graduate of The Theatre School with an MFA in Acting, has been seen in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, LOTTERY DAY, THE INHERITORS, and 21 NORTH, along with multiple film roles.

Performance Details:

Preview: Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7 pm

Press Opening: Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 3 pm

Run Dates: Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 3 pm, through Aug. 10, 2025

Location: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street, Evanston

Tickets: $32; Students $10 — On sale now at www.fjtheatre.com or call 847-866-5914

Creative Team:

Director & Set Designer: Tim Rhoze

Stage Manager: Rebecca Lynn Dose

Assistant Stage Manager: Eldridge Shannon III

Tech Director and Set Builder: Shane Rogers

Sound Design: Rick Sims

Lighting Design: Brenden Marble

Muralist: J.A. Hyde

Costume Design: Kate Parker-Barrows

Artistic Associate: Bria Walker-Rhoze

