First Folio Theatre Announces it Will Cease Operations.
Founding Executive Director David Rice will be stepping down in the spring of 2024.
I am writing you today to share some important news about First Folio, news that will come as a surprise to most of you.
There have a been a pair of important decisions made regarding First Folio's future. The first is that I will be retiring from First Folio at the end of the 2023-24 Season. The second is that the Board has decided that First Folio will cease operations upon my retirement. There are a number of reasons for these decisions and I will be glad to discuss them with you the next time I see you at the theater, but the simplest way to put it is that all things have their season and we believe that First Folio's season is coming to an end.
But we aren't at that end yet! We have great plans not just for the rest of this current season but also for the next two seasons. We have exciting plays yet to come, comedies yet to perform, mysteries yet to astound.
So while there may be only 8 more productions to come in the next two-and-a-half years, I can promise you that those productions will be just as marvelous as the ones you have enjoyed for the last 25 years.
If you would like to read more about this decision, I have attached the press release that went out this week.
I thank you all for your understanding about this difficult set of decisions and I look forward to seeing you at First Folio.
Sincerely, David Rice, Executive Artistic Director
First Folio's programs are sponsored in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council (a State agency) and the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation.
First Folio is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. All performances take place on the grounds of the Mayslake Peabody Estate, which is owned and operated by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Indoor shows are presented in Mayslake Hall, a 30-room Tudor Revival style mansion originally built by coal baron Francis S. Peabody. Completed in 1922, the mansion is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
First Folio Theatre is fully accessible with reserved ADA seating available and assisted listening devices available for all indoor performances.