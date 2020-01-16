First Floor Theater Presents the Chicago Premiere of PLANO

First Floor Theater is pleased to continue its eighth season with the Chicago premiere of Will Arbery's dark comedy PLANO, directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Audrey Francis. Presented as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Series, PLANO will play February 16 - March 28, 2020 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Thursday, February 20 at 8 pm.

PLANO will feature Chris Acevedo, Elizabeth Birnkrant, Andrew Cutler*, Amanda Fink*, Andrew Lund, Ashley Neal and Janice O'Neil.

Tonight, and later, and earlier, three sisters (no, not those ones) are stricken with a series of strange plagues: Isabel's got pains. Anne's got slugs. And Genevieve doesn't want to talk about hers. She just wants you to eat the damn hummus (she made it!) Fresh from its wildly successful Off-Broadway debut and remount that TimeOut NY called "experimental theater perfection", PLANO is "as funny as it is powerfully disturbing" (VULTURE). Steppenwolf ensemble Member Audrey Francis returns to direct at First Floor Theater, where she previously co-directed FFT's first production in 2012.

The production team includes Kristen Martino (scenic design), Raquel Adorno (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Micah Figueroa (movement design), Catherine Miller (casting director), Caitlin McCarthy (co-director of production), Cole Von Glahn (co-director of production), Bobby Huggins (technical director) and Lucy Whipp (stage manager).

*Denotes First Floor Theater Company Member





