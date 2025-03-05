Father’s Day Comedy Show Comes to the Raue Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night of hilarity and heart as Raue Center for the Arts presents “For Fathers Comedy” on June 13, 2025, at 8 pm. Showcasing a stellar lineup featuring seasoned comics John DaCosse, Dwayne Kennedy, Warren B. Hall and Brian Hicks, this show promises to deliver side-splitting humor in honor of Father’s Day.

Join us at 8 PM as our talented comedians share their unique perspectives on fatherhood, sonship, and all the ups and downs that come with being a man in today’s world. Prepare for a comedy experience like no other as the Raue Center transforms into a personal mancave for a night filled with laughter that is sure to resonate with dads and non-dads alike.

About the Comedians:

John DaCosse brings 40 years of professional stand-up comedy experience, having shared the stage with legends such as Dave Chappelle and George Lopez. A familiar face on Comedy Central and NBC, John is also the curator of Raue Center’s Lucy's Comedy.

Warren B. Hall offers relatable, funny humor that has entertained audiences both here at home and for troops stationed overseas in Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Expect the unexpected with his unique comedic style!

Dwayne Kennedy, a Chicago native, is recognized for his impressive credits that include appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Voted best stand-up comedian at the 2002 US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Dwayne continues to showcase his innovative talent on stages everywhere.

Brian Hicks, one of the most sought-after comedians in the country, is known for his clever material and engaging audience interaction. His comedy album "Dibs" is available on iTunes, and he has been featured on Sirius XM radio.

Comments