FINAL THOUGHTS: JERRY SPRINGER To Host Phone Booth Pop Up Event In New York & Chicago

The Amazon Original, Final Thoughts: Jerry Springer, the iconic Millennium Park in Chicago and in Grand Central station in New York will have phone booths for people to interact and reveal their confessions. The podcast is hosted by Leon Neyfakh from Prologue Projects and is available now exclusively from Audible!

Pop ups will take place in New York City on Saturday, May 31st from 11:00am - 6:00pm ans in Chicago on Saturday, May 31st from 7:30am - 3:30pm. Events will take place at Grand Central Terminal: 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 and Millennium Park: 201 E. Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60602

About Final Thoughts: Jerry Springer:

You may think you know Jerry Springer-the iconic TV host who presided over America's most controversial daytime talk show for 27 years. In that time, Springer's name became synonymous with outrageous guests, taboo confessions, and vicious on-stage fights. But before The Jerry Springer Show made him infamous all over the world, Springer was something else entirely: a respected Midwestern politician whom many saw as a future leader in the Democratic Party. So how did this serious-minded idealist with lofty political aspirations take such a turn in such a radically different direction?

Final Thoughts: Jerry Springer tells the fascinating story of a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany who became the beloved mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio before morphing into a symbol of cultural decline. Through dozens of intimate and revealing interviews with those who knew Springer best-from his big sister to his early political aides to the producers who shaped his show-listeners will be transported into the world of this singular figure's rise to notoriety, and his fascinating struggle to reconcile his status as "the king of trash TV" with his lifelong dream of returning to politics.

Final Thoughts examines timeless questions about ambition, compromise, and whether we can ever truly separate who we are from what we do for a living. Was Jerry Springer a principled would-be statesman who took a detour into the gutter, or did his show reveal something essential about his character - not to mention ours?

