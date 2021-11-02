ELVIS MY WAY, Starring Brandon Bennett, Will Be Performed at Metropolis Next Month

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and Artists Lounge Live fan favorite Elvis My Way, Starring Brandon Bennett returns on December 14, 2021.

Celebrate the King of Rock 'n Roll with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett (Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet). Magnetic, authentic, and radiating southern charm, Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. His electrifying concert retrospective features humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "That's Alright Mama," and "Suspicious Minds." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Elvis My Way, Starring Brandon Bennett will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $50 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Supporting Show Sponsor for Elvis My Way, Starring Branding Bennett is The Lutheran Home. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Elvis My Way, Starring Brandon Bennett is part of the Concert Series at Metropolis. Other upcoming musical concerts include The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling (December 6, 2021), Projecto 7 in Concert (December 15, 2021), She Rocks (January 7, 2022), and Van Morrison Party with the Soul Commitments (January 14, 2022).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.