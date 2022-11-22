EDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse Exhibition

Three leaders across the art world and web3 are partnering during Miami Art Week to present the first ever metaverse exhibition by a major art fair. The leading Latin American art fair Pinta Miami, the Museum District of Decentraland, and eDigital.ART responsible for presenting a new digital collectible initiative from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection, have created a groundbreaking exhibition, which celebrates Latin American artists and crosses physical and virtual worlds. The exhibition features digital works corresponding to physical pieces of artists in the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection -- among the most significant private collections of Latin American art globally -- and available to collect digitally.

The collaboration between three global leaders in Latin American Art - Pinta Art Fair, eDigital.Art, and the Ella Cisneros Fontanals Collection - and the official Museum District of Decentraland, brings together the art world with Decentraland's web3 community of more than 1M+, to continue expanding the collecting community for Latin American artists and support their innovative practices and explorations of emerging technology. The exhibition features digital artworks, available to purchase as digital collectibles, by Glenda León, Gustavo Pérez Monzón and Sandú Darié, which are inspired by works in the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection. The exhibition opens November 30th and will remain on view in Decentraland at this link. Visitors to the in-person fair and the exhibition in Decentraland can obtain exclusive wearables available in limited quantity starting November 30th.

"Participating in this new virtual exhibition blockchain-based space is a natural step for Pinta, who has been responding over the last several years to the advancing currents of contemporary art, culture, and technology, in order to engage new audiences", Diego Costa Peuser, Pinta´s Global Director.

"My collaboration with eDigital.ART builds on my lifelong mission to advocate for Latin American artists and raise global awareness for their practices," said Ella Fontanals-Cisneros. "This collaboration with Pinta and the Museum District of Decentraland further expands the audience for Latin American art, far beyond the traditional art world, and helps to create new ways to engage with and collect their works."

"We are very proud to welcome this initiative between the most important Latin American Art Fair, Pinta Miami and the new digital collectible collection of Ella Fontanals Cisneros into the Museum District. Our space is the ideal door for the traditional art institutions to land into the Metaverse and explore new digital opportunities. We have several cultural based actions aligned for the next several months" , Nicolas Ruggieri, Director of Decentraland´s Museum District.

To complement the exhibition, all three partners will come together for a panel discussion on Friday, December 2 at 4 PM EST at Pinta Art Fair, titled "Traditional art and the new virtual environment." Panelists include eDIGITAL.ART leadership Diego Paredes and Vinnie Valentin, Pinta Global Director Diego Costa Peuser, and Decentraland CEO Agustín Ferreira, moderated by conceptual artist and Decentraland Museum District Ambassador Isabel Englebert. Access to the discussion Is free with fair admission.