DirectorsLabChicago, Haven & SDC To Offer Free Directing Master Classes Through DCASE Grant

Jul. 3, 2019  

DirectorsLabChicago, in partnership with Haven and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, are the recipients of a $5,000 grant from Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to support a series directing master classes to be presented free of charge in different Chicago neighborhoods throughout the 2019-20 season.

The grant is one of 17 projects receiving a total of $320,000 in sector-building funds from DCASE as part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre initiative.


Comments Haven Associate Artistic Director Josh Sobel, "Haven constantly looks for ways to invest in the development of next generation artists. This past fall, we added another layer to our pursuit of this goal when we welcomed master director Howard Shalwitz to lead a thought-provoking and insightful masterclass for our community's early-career directors. With this generous grant Haven looks forward to building upon that foundation to provide a season's-worth of directing masterclasses, to be held for free across Chicago's many neighborhoods over the course of our 2019-20 season. These classes will be led by a wide variety of this city's and industry's most innovative, imaginative and passionate artists - including long-time Sarah Ruhl collaborator Jessica Thebus - and will explore the immediate and evolving styles, trends and techniques of directing live performance. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand our haven for the growth and development of our next creative leaders."



