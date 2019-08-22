Denise Tomasello To Return To Drury Lane's Cabaret Room

Drury Lane announces the return engagement of the Queen of Chicago Cabaret, Denise Tomasello, with her cabaret Holding Court at Drury Lane's Holding Court: Reflections on a Life of Cabaret will run for two performances: Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm,

Tickets, priced $40-$50, are now on sale through the box office at 630.530.0111, Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000, or online at www.DruryLaneTheatre.com.

Chicago's Queen of Cabaret puts her glamorous touch on Broadway favorites and classics from The Great American Songbook. Join Denise Tomasello for an intimate evening of song and stories as she strolls down memory lane accompanied by Musical Director Nick Sula. Reserve your tickets now for this evening of cabaret and see why the Chicago Tribune calls Denise "wildly glamorous and wickedly amusing."

Denise has headlined and sold out every major venue in Chicago including Chicago Theatre, Park West, Empire Room, The Pump Room, Davenport's, a two-year residency at The Fairmont's Metropole Room, a six-year record-breaking run at Sages, and more. Most recently, Denise sold out concerts at the Auditorium Theatre, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Skokie Theatre, and The Drake Hotel's Grand Ballroom

The Cabaret Room at Drury Lane offers a special small plates menu including a shareable charcuterie and cheese platter, bacon wrapped dates, and specialty cocktails and desserts. Doors open one hour prior to performance time, leaving plenty of time for guests to take advantage of this delectable menu. Gold Circle tickets include front row table seating at $50 and General Admission table seating is $40. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person.

The 2019 Cabaret Series continues December 27-28, 2019, and February 14-15, 2020. Performers will be announced at a later date.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Drury Lane Theatre box office at 630.530.0111 or visit www.DruryLaneTheatre.com.

Agatha Christie's edge-of-your-seat murder mystery And Then There Were Nonea??is currently playing through September 1, 2019. The 2019/2020 season continues with the revival of the exhilaratinga??The Color Purple (September 13 - November 3, 2019),a??baseda??on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel; and thea??magical musical for all ages Mary Poppins (November 15 - January 19, 2020).

The performance schedule for all productionsa??during the 2019/2020 seasona??is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Student group tickets start as low as $35 and Senior Citizens start at $45 for matinees. Dinner and show packages are also available. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre box office at 630.530.0111a??ora??TicketMastera??at 800.745.3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.a?? For more information, visita??DruryLaneTheatre.com.a??





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You