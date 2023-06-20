Definition Theatre Reveals 2023 Amplify Festival Finalists

Definition Theatre has revealed the finalists of the Amplify Series Three New Play Commissioning Program. Chosen based on feedback from the Definition Theatre Artistic Advisory Board and the Definition Theatre ensemble, the commission finalists are India Nicole Burton, Maiya A. Corral, Rachel DuBose, Alfonzo Kahlil, Osiris Khepera, Jarrett King, Doriane Miller, and Jessica Posey

As a part of the program, Finalists of Amplify have had their work professionally filmed with scenes debuting at the free Amplify New Play Festival taking place at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on August 4 and 5, 2023.

The Amplify New Play Festival is a two day celebration of new work surrounded by free artist workshops, Pop-up Shops from Definition Innovator Small Businesses, screenings of scenes from the finalists’ new plays, Amplify Series Two reading, and premiere of a full filmed version of Good Years by Ada A, a Finalist from Amplify Series One.

Amplify Festival will take place at the The Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts in Hyde Park on August 4 and 5. Amplify, Definition’s new play commissioning program, was developed to empower and uplift underrepresented theatre creatives. This year will mark the second event of the Amplify New Play Festival. Final creative line up to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information and to reserve a free ticket for the events, please visitdefintiontheatre.org.

ABOUT DEFINITION THEATRE

Definition Theatre is a culturally diverse theater dedicated to telling language-driven, relationship-oriented, socially relevant stories about and created with underrepresented communities in Chicago. Our ensemble is a collective of artists, art administrators, educators, and designers who prioritize working towards and representing a more equitable theater industry.

De?nition has built its reputation on work that re?ects its unique voice. Definition’s previous productions include The Brothers Size (2012), Dutchman (2013),Genesis (2014), A Doll’s House (2015), Byhalia, Mississippi (2016), An Octoroon (2017), Moon Man Walk (2018), No Child (2018), ETHIOPIANAMERICA (2019),America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro (2021), WHITE (2022), plus the inagural season on the South Side with Alaiyo and Fairview (2023).

Ensemble members include: Owais Ahmed, Adia Alli, Jared Bellot, Ariel Beller, Carley Cornelius, Ari Craven, Danielle Davis, Kristy Hall, James Ijames, Martasia Jones, Slick Jorgensen, Yeaji Kim, Kiki Layne, Kelson Michael McAuliffe, Victor Musoni, Neel McNeill, Sophiyaa Nayar, Karyn Oates, Alexandra Oparka, Julian Parker, Tyrone Phillips, Maya Vinice Prentiss, Ireon Roach, Jacqueline Rosas, Christopher Sheard, and Dujon Smith. Artistic Advisory Board members include director May Adrales, Steppenwolf ensemble member Alana Arenas, actress Shannon Cochran, Erica Daniels, actor Brandon Dirden, actor Jason Dirden, Writers Theatre Artistic Director Michael Halberstam, director Pam MacKinnon, Equity Quotient CEO Keryl McCord, professor JW Morrissette, director Ron OJ Parson, professor/lighting designer Kathy Perkins, Tony Award-winning actress and stage director Phylicia Rashad, and Goodman Theatre director in residence Chuck Smith. Tyrone Phillips is the Artistic Director and Neel McNeill is the Executive Director. For additional information, visit definitiontheatre.org, instagram.com/defintiontheatre and facebook.com/definitiontheatre – #stayinit