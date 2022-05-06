Deeply Rooted Returns To The Stage in May and June

Rooted Dance Theater is "springing" to life in May and June with two performances by its professional company and a student showcase for its Dance Education programs.



May 21: As one of eight companies that are part of the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project (CBDLP), Deeply Rooted participates in CBDLP's spring concert ALCHEMY: The Science and Magic of Black Dance in Chicago. Deeply Rooted performs Surrender, choreographed by Deeply Rooted Co-Founder and Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff, which celebrates the trinity of spirit, mind and body, set to music by Terrance Trent Darby and Hans Zimmer. The performance takes place Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago. Tickets are $25 general admission, available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/performances/cbdlp-alchemy.

May 27 and 28: Deeply Rooted presents a culminating showcase for participants in the spring session of its Dance Education programs, including students in the Youth Ensemble, Emerging Artists Ensemble, and the Mature H.O.T. Women program for women ages 25 and older who are Health-conscious, Optimistic, and Triumphant. "The spring Dance Education showcase will be filled with heartfelt emotions that will leave you on the edge of your seat," said Dance Education Director Tracey Franklin. "We are inspired by this motto: 'Dance is a superpower. Everyone has it. But only a few are brave enough to unleash it!'" The performances take place Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 at 3 and 7 p.m. at Ballet Chicago, 17 N. State Street, 19th floor, Chicago. Tickets are $15 general admission, available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/performances/danceeducation-showcase.

June 25: Deeply Rooted performs a work to be announced as part of DanceAfrica Chicago: Roots, presented by Muntu Dance Theatre, featuring several Black dance companies and celebrating the event's 25th anniversary. The performance takes place Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago. Tickets will be available soon at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/performances/danceafrica-2022.



"It is exciting to join our colleagues in the Black dance community for these one-night-only performances by Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project and DanceAfrica Chicago," said Deeply Rooted Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer. "Coming together as a community in the spirit of unity and excellence is truly a rewarding experience."



For more information on these and other Deeply Rooted programs, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.