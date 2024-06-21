Davenport's Hosts $1000 Sing Off Jazz Vocalist Contest In July

The Jazz Vocalist Sing-Off will take place July 10th/17th/24th.

Davenport's Hosts $1000 Sing Off Jazz Vocalist Contest In July
Davenport's $1000 Sing Off competition continues in July with the Jazz vocalist category. The $1000 Sing-Off is Chicago's newest talent contest, produced by Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. The Jazz Vocalist Sing-Off will take place July 10th/17th/24th.

Each week, three judges will award a $1000 first prize, $500 second prize, and a $250 third prize. These competitions will take place in the cabaret room of Davenport's, beginning at 8:00pm.

July's competition will be hosted by Daryl Nitz & Andrew Blendermann, also with 3 judges.

Admission is $10 for both audience members and participants. Singers will receive a voucher for one drink. All other audience are encouraged to purchase drinks with their servers. Winners are determined by audience voting, judges' ranking, and participants' talent fit for an upcoming Davenport's Showcase." July's winner will be cast in a September 6 & 7 show "Sarah & Dinah: A Centennial Celebration."

Visit the Davenport's website https://www.davenportspianobar.com/sing-off for the details and rules.



