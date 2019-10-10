DON GIOVANNI Returns To The Lyric, November 14

Don Giovanni is bad to the bone and utterly unrepentant. He takes what he wants and lives only for his own pleasure in his encounters with fiery Donna Elvira, tormented Donna Anna, and impressionable Zerlina, among countless others. He manipulates and abuses his frustrated servant Leporello, Anna's fiancé Don Ottavio, and Zerlina's brand-new husband Masetto, and murders Anna's father. Mozart's tale of lust and revenge is set to some of the composer's most thrilling and dramatic music.

Lyric's calling card: Don Giovanni was the first opera the company ever produced in early 1954, to gauge Chicago's support for a new opera company. It was enthusiastically received, and Lyric launched its first full season that fall.

Mozart's 19th opera (out of 22): Don Giovanni premiered in 1787, just four years before the composer's premature death at 35.

Inspired by the legend of Don Juan: Lorenzo Da Ponte based his libretto on the fabled fictional libertine (who also inspired Richard Strauss's tone poem).

This original Lyric production is a feast for the eyes that premiered in 2014/15 to open Lyric's 60th anniversary season. Directed by The Goodman Theatre's artistic director Robert Falls, it's set in the 1920s, with atmospheric set designs by Walt Spangler and vividly colorful costumes by Ana Kuzmanic, including extravagant masks and a gorgeous Picasso-inspired gown (which was displayed in a Macy's window on State Street last winter). Duane Schuler's masterful lighting enhances every scene. August Tye is the choreographer.

Sophisticated special effects: You'll be astonished when the statue of the murdered father comes to life. Watch our previous Commendatore be transformed here. The dramatic final encounter between the statue and the Don will blow you away -- operatic stagecraft at its finest.

Impressive musical artistry: American conductor James Gaffigan (called "one of the rising stars of his generation" by The New York Times) leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus (prepared by chorus master Michael Black) through Mozart's sublime score. Gaffigan made his acclaimed Lyric debut in 2017|18 with Così fan tutte, penned by Mozart & Da Ponte shortly after Don Giovanni.

Several new-to-Lyric International Artists onstage: Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov and Italian baritone Davide Luciano both make Lyric debuts in the title role, as do Americans soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen (Donna Anna) and tenor Ben Bliss (her fiancé, Don Ottavio). Soprano Amanda Majeski (Chicago-area native and Ryan Opera Center alumna) is Donna Elvira and English bass Matthew Rose is Giovanni's servant Leporello. Finnish bass Mika Kares (Commendatore), Chinese soprano Ying Fang (Zerlina), and American bass-baritone Brandon Cedel (Masetto) all make Lyric debuts.

For information about pre-performance dining options at Lyric, visit lyricopera.org/dining to learn about on-site restaurants, beverage service, and more.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You