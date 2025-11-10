DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Adds Chicago Live Countdown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” America’s most-watched New Year’s celebration and one of the country’s most enduring annual traditions, will add a Central Time zone midnight countdown live from Chicago for the first time in its more than 50-year history. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Joining New York City’s Times Square live East Coast Time zone countdown and the only broadcast Spanish language live Atlantic Time zone countdown from Puerto Rico, Chicago will bring the city’s energy and New Year’s festivities directly into homes across the nation. The festivities will be led by a new host, live performance and on-the-ground updates, and reporting throughout the evening. More details will be announced soon.

“WLS-TV is ‘Chicago Proud’ to have the opportunity to showcase the amazing city of Chicago on ‘Dick Clark Rockin’ New Years Eve,’” said John Idler, general manager and president of WLS-TV Chicago. “We look forward to bringing viewers a spectacular fireworks display centered on the iconic bridges that cross the Chicago River and cascade over the city’s world-class architecture.”

“For more than five decades, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ has served as America’s premier destination for live New Year’s Eve entertainment, bringing people together from coast to coast to celebrate the start of a new year,” said Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, Dick Clark Productions. “The addition of a live Central Time zone countdown from Chicago (my hometown!) marks an exciting new chapter for the show and lets us share this iconic American city’s incredible energy, culture, and spirit with millions of viewers across the country.”

“We are proud to announce that ‘Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve’ is coming to the greatest city in the world,” said Mayor BranDon Johnson. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and dynamism of our city and its people for the world to see. We could not be more excited to welcome in the new year with fireworks, music, and Chicago pride.”

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” attracted 29 million viewers at midnight. The show, which marks its 55th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.