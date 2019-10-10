Curious Theatre Welcomes Beau O'Reilly's A PACKET OF HOLINESS AND JOY WILL COME TO YOU? (A FABLE)

Curious Theatre Branch continues its 31st season with a world premiere from Curious Co-Founder Beau O'Reilly, A Packet of Holiness and Joy Will Come to You? (A Fable), November 1 - December 1 at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave. Press Night is Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with an added performance Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Please note: there is no performance Friday, Nov. 29. Tickets are $15 or pay-what-you-can and are available at CuriousTheatreBranch.com.

A Packet of Holiness and Joy Will Come to You? (A Fable) finds the citizenry of a major city moving in and out of love, working on the recyclable revolution, stealing to survive and practicing their pre-apocalyptic jokes in a city quivering on the edge of collapse. Part comedy, part warning, the play explores themes of death and communal existence with a wink and a song or two.

The cast includes Beau O'Reilly, Vicki Walden, Brook Celeste, Miles Sennett, Timothy Rey and Tor Warren. The production team includes visual design by Julie Williams and direction by O'Reilly.

Beau O'Reilly is a co-founder of the Curious Theatre Branch, Maestro Subgum and the Whole, The Crooked Mouth and a curator for the Rhinoceros Theater Festival, now in its 31st year. O'Reilly is a professor in the Writing Program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a noted performer and playwright. He has recently directed or appeared in works by Samuel Beckett, T.S. Eliot, Caryl Churchill, Eugène Ionesco and in new works by various Curious ensemble members.

Founded in 1988 by Jenny Magnus and Beau O'Reilly-as the Curious Theatre "Branch" of the alt-rock cabaret act Maestro Subgum and the Whole-Curious has consistently worked with an ensemble of artists in a non-hierarchical decision-making process, through which the philosophy of collaboration as a social force is explored on every level. Curious Theatre Branch has more than 100 full productions of world premiere shows in its over three decades of producing theatre. Curious has developed its own recognizable style, using an economy of means and production to make deeper and deeper, rather than larger and larger, work.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You