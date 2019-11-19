Collaboraction's Teen Ensemble Presents New Holiday Show ALL I WANT FOR CHICAGO IS

Collaboraction, Chicago's theater for social change, announces its inaugural full-length youth production, All I Want for Chicago Is..., a holiday-themed, world premiere devised work of theater that showcases the voices and wishes of Chicago high school students. Performances are December 7-15, 2020. Press opening is Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Collaboratively written by the Collaboraction Teen Ensemble, All I Want for Chicago Is... follows a group of Chicago teenagers who want to avoid a drab and drama-filled holiday break at home. Instead, they gather on Christmas Eve at Collaboraction to share their hopes, fears and dreams as young Chicagoans. Magical events occur throughout the show via theater, puppetry, music and poetry while actual Chicago teens explore issues of equity, colorism, sexual orientation, discrimination, mental illness and gun violence.

"All I Want for Chicago... is a performance written, devised and performed by an ensemble of youth who not only represent what Chicago really looks like, but have important things to say about the good and bad of our wonderful city," said its director Luis Crespo, Collaboraction's Director of Youth Programming. "It isn't always black and white. All I Want for Chicago.. is a powerful culmination of theater, writing, music and activism that not only tells a story, but also brings about discussion, change and awareness."

Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley added, "All I Want For Chicago... represents the growth of our youth created programming over the past five years. This is their first-ever full-length show and that is really exciting. Plus this show is special because it allows audiences to experience the uncensored voice of Chicago teens today and the issues they are dealing with."

The cast features Ethan Akins, Kaitlin Aybar, Courtney Beckford, Daquon Baskerville, Lashayla Baskerville, Alaijah Grayer Moultry, Mia Herrin, Jennifer Johnson, Daijah King, Amanda Leon, LijTafari Phelps, Ella Rae Pinckney and Tatiana Tucker. Each performance will be followed by a Crucial Conversation, a staple of Collaboraction productions, in which audience members will be able to reflect on the themes explored by the artists and bring their own voices to the experience.

All I Want for Chicago... is directed by Luis Crespo. The production team includes Chas Mathieu (Set Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Nina D'Angier (Props Designer), Jared Smith (Production Manager), Madeleiene Switzer (Stage Manager), Emily Beckert (Dramaturg) and Gyna Thomas (Assistant Stage Manager).

All I Want for Chicago Is... runs December 7-15, 2020 in the Pentagon Theatre at Collaboraction Studios in the Flat Iron Arts Building 1579 N Milwaukee Ave, 3rd Floor, in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Press opening is Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Performances continue Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets to regular performances are $15-$25. To purchase, visit collaboraction.org or call the Collaboraction box office, (312) 226-9633.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You