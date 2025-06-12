Chilina Kennedy Will Lead BILLIE JEAN at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Cast and Creatives Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere play Billie Jean, about sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King. Playwright Lauren Gunderson, one of the most-produced playwrights in the US, and director Marc Bruni (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), team up to stage this empowering new look at a legend who shattered glass ceilings on and off the court. Following her path to becoming a sports icon, from her record-breaking victories to her relentless fight for equal pay and equal rights, Billie Jean explores the cost of public battles and private struggles—bringing us closer than ever before to a woman whose battle for identity and equality inspired and continues to inspire generations.

The production runs July 18–August 10, 2025, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Chilina Kennedy stars as Billie Jean King, leading a cast that also includes Julia Antonelli, Dan Amboyer, Elena Hurst, Courtney Rikki Green, Wynn Harmon, Carolyn Holding, Jürgen Hooper, Callie Rachelle Johnson, Lenne Klingaman, Nancy Lemenager, and Murphy Taylor Smith.

Named one of the “100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century” by Life magazine, Billie Jean King is the first woman athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the first individual woman athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. She is the founder of the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Women’s Tennis Association and the Billie Jean King Foundation. She is part of the ownership groups of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angel City FC and a member of the Advisory Board of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). In 2020, King became the first woman to have an annual global team sports event named in her honor when Fed Cup, the women’s world cup of tennis, was rebranded as the Billie Jean King Cup. The National Tennis Center, home of the US Open, was renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2006 in honor of her accomplishments on and off the court.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s world premiere production of Billie Jean is developed by special arrangement with four-time Tony-winning producer Harriet Newman Leve (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, War Horse, Stomp) and Stephanie Sandberg (former Executive Director of LPAC, dedicated to elevating LGBTQ women as a political force), with Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner (powerhouse creative duo in television, sound recording, film, theater, and animation for more than 40 years).

Chilina Kennedy is best known for playing Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway for over 1,200 performances. Her Broadway credits include Myrtle in The Great Gatsby, Annie in Paradise Square, and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, and she starred in the first national tour of The Band’s Visit (Toronto Critics Award). Kennedy’s other selected credits include the Off-Broadway world premiere of This Ain’t No Disco, the world premiere of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Hartford Stage/The Old Globe in San Diego), and the one-woman play The Human Voice (filmed for Toronto’s Ontario International College). She spent three seasons each at the Shaw Festival Theatre and the Stratford Festival, with credits including Rose of Sharon in The Grapes of Wrath.

The cast also features Julia Antonelli (Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, Netflix’s Outer Banks, Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and WITS Academy) as Young Billie, Dan Amboyer (Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest and Uncoupled, TV Land’s Younger, NBC’s Blacklist: Redemption) as Larry King, and Elena Hurst (Becoming A Man and Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at American Repertory Theater) as Rosie Casals, as well as Courtney Rikki Green (Henry V at CST, Romeo and Juliet at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Wynn Harmon (Porgy and Bess on Broadway), Carolyn Holding (HBO’s The Gilded Age, STARZ/Netflix’s Heels), Jürgen Hooper (The Comedy of Errors, Amadeus, and more at CST, Brighton Beach Memoirs on Broadway), Callie Rachelle Johnson (Hamlet at CST, Next to Normal at Drury Lane, Pal Joey at Porchlight), Lenne Klingaman (Waitress on Broadway and first national tour, The Underlying Chris at Second Stage), Nancy Lemenager (McNeal, Chicago, Never Gonna Dance, and more on Broadway), and Murphy Taylor Smith (A Transparent Musical at Center Theatre Group).

“It’s so exciting to be announcing this brilliant cast for Lauren Gunderson’s play about the heroic Billie Jean King,” shared Chicago Shakespeare’s artistic director Edward Hall. “Bringing thought-provoking and original drama into our repertoire alongside Shakespeare gives us and our audiences such a wonderful opportunity to explore the connections between Shakespeare’s world and ours. Billie Jean has left and continues to leave her mark on our world, helping to shape our thoughts and challenge accepted societal norms. It is a joy and a privilege to be bringing this play to CST first.”

Playwright Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, topping the list thrice. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the William Inge Distinguished Achievement in Theatre Award, the Lanford Wilson Award, and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Her plays have been translated into a dozen languages and are produced across the world including the West End. Her anthology, Revolutionary Women, is published by Bloomsbury, where her play I and You is a “modern classic.”

Gunderson shared, “CST is the perfect place to launch this new play about Billie Jean King, her activism, and her ongoing impact on the world. Her story is a hero’s journey, and the house of Shakespeare’s heroes is a fitting home for this theatrical debut about excellence, equality, and heart. We want this play to be an exploration of contrast: instantly recognizable and also deeply surprising; athletic and also theatrical; heartfelt and heroic. I am honored and thrilled to have Billie Jean be a part of CST’s season.”

Director Marc Bruni’s credits include The Great Gatsby, currently running on Broadway and the West End as well as the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, in the West End, US and UK Tours, and in Australia. He also directed Trevor: The Musical which was filmed Off-Broadway at Stage 42 and now streams on Disney+. Bruni was Jeff Award-nominated for Chicago credits Trevor at Writers Theatre and Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Royal George, and his many additional credits include Bye Bye Birdie, Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, How to Succeed in Business..., 50 Years of Broadway (Kennedy Center), and Hey, Look Me Over!, Paint Your Wagon, Pipe Dream and Fanny (City Center Encores!).

