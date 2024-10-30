Chicago Tap Allstars' WINTER WONDERLAND Returns This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, has announced the return of “Winter Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The total running time is currently two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. General admission tickets are $30 with VIP tickets are $75 including a pre-show reception beginning at 12 p.m. featuring coffee from Sip & Savor and sweets from Bittersweet and a special private guided tour of American National Treasure Reggio "The Hoofer" McLaughlin's Tap Dance archival museum. All tickets are available at Our.Show/cta2024 with more information at ChicagoTapTheatre.org or MADDRhythms.com.

Chicago Tap Allstars’ “Winter Wonderland” includes M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago Tap Theatre and some of Chicago’s finest independent Tap dancers, as well as young performers following in their footsteps including students from Footprints Tap Company, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy, Rhythm of the Street Dance Studio, Sammy Dyer School of the Theater and The Senior Hoofers. The artists gather with some of the finest jazz musicians at the Harold Washington Cultural Center to share Tap pieces that celebrate the winter and holiday seasons in Chicago.

“Since the show premiered last December, people have been asking if “Winter Wonderland” was returning,” said M.A.D.D. Artistic Director Bril Barrett “I am happy to say “YES!” This year’s production has some of the favorite numbers from 2023 and new additions, too. We look forward to bringing old and new audiences back to our home in Bronzeville for this special dance celebration.”

“”Winter Wonderland” offers a rare opportunity to see young, new and professional Tap dancers on the same stage,” added Chicago Tap Theatre Artistic Director Mark Yonally. “With the addition of seasonal themes and live music, this performance should be on everyone’s list of must-see holiday productions.”

ABOUT M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS

M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms, now in its 23rd year, is a phenomenal tap dance collective whose “SOLE” purpose is to spread the love and joy of tap worldwide. What started as Bril Barrett and Martin Dumas III’s formula for giving back, is a full-fledged 501 (c) 3 performing arts company, quickly gaining a reputation for representing the true essence of tap: RHYTHM! The company is composed of young, versatile tap dancers from all over Chicago ranging in ages from 17 to 48 years old, and their backgrounds are equally diverse. The one thing the company all have in common is a love for “the dance.”

M.A.D.D. Rhythms’ mission is to preserve, promote and contribute to this art form called tap. They teach its history, represent its culture and advocate for its future. M.A.D.D. Rhythms use this beautiful dance/music form to make a difference in the under-served communities of this world by connecting and caring for the youth of this world. Believing that having access and options gives a child a greater chance at a positive life, M.A.D.D. Rhythms spread the joy, love, discipline and expression of tap to as many children as they humanly can.

ABOUT CHICAGO TAP THEATRE

Founded in 2002, Chicago Tap Theatre is a growing and vibrant dance company dedicated to preserving the quintessentially American dance form of tap while taking it to the next level of creativity, innovation and quality. CTT performs exclusively with live music provided by some of Chicago’s finest musicians playing everything from Duke Ellington to David Bowie and many artists in between. Under the dynamic direction of master teacher and performer Mark Yonally, CTT has gained a loyal and sizable following in Chicago and continues to tour both nationally and internationally. Having pioneered the “tap opera” format, which tells stories with compelling characters and intriguing plots, CTT has used the language of tap dance, live music and narration to move audiences for more than 20 years.

