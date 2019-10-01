Chicago Premiere of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Extends

Due to popular demand, Victory Gardens Theater announces the extension of its critically acclaimed production of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, Nia Vardalos and directed by Vanessa Stalling. Tiny Beautiful Things now runs through October 20, 2019, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, TinyBeautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a story about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.

"We are thrilled to be extending the Chicago premiere to this gorgeous adaptation of Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed. This profound and emotionally rich play deftly explores the power and complexity of love, healing and forgiveness in a way that connects us all on a basic human level." says Chay Yew. "I can't think of a more relevant play that reminds us that empathy, during these divisive times, is needed more than ever."

The cast of Tiny Beautiful Things includes Janet Ulrich Brooks (Sugar), August Forman (Letter Writer 3), Eric Slater (Letter Writer 1), and Jessica Dean Turner (Letter Writer 2). With the exception of the evening performance on Saturday 10/19, Letter Writer 3 will be played be Eli Sulkowski for the duration of the extension.

The creative team includes Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Design), Theresa Ham (Costume Design),Rachel Levy (Lighting Design), Jeffery Levin (Sound Design and Original Music), and Rachel Watson (Props Design).

