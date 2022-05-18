Chicago Premiere of THE LUCKIEST Extended at Raven Theatre

Due to popular demand, Raven Theatre's Chicago premiere of The Luckiest has added one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, June 26, 2022 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. This heartfelt and honest look at the journey of life is written by Melissa Ross and directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle. Tickets for all performances are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

The production features Tara Mallen, Cassidy Slaughter-Mason and Christopher Wayland.

Lissette and Peter are best friends living their best lives. But when an out-of-nowhere diagnosis shatters Lissette's world, Peter is left trying to pick up the pieces. Suddenly finding herself at odds with both her best friend and her mom - who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions - Lissette is forced to navigate between the two while unflinchingly forging her own path for her future. This tender, funny and keenly-observed play explores the uncertain and sometimes heartbreaking territory of how we choose to take ownership of our lives.

Raven Artistic Director Cody Estle comments, "The Luckiest is a humorously moving portrait of an independent young woman diagnosed with a serious illness. Having lived life on her own terms, she continues to do so after her diagnosis as she navigates the constraints of her new life. The writing is a gift to actors - the characters are well defined, the language specific and nuanced. We are excited to welcome playwright Melissa Ross back to Raven Theatre after having produced a successful run of her play Nice Girl in 2018. We are pleased she will be joining us during the creative process for this production and we look forward to sharing this engaging story with our audience."

The production team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Becca Jeffords and Jesse Klug (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Caitlin McCarthy (props design), Sam Hubbard (movement coach), Eva Breneman (text coach and dialect designer), Sarah Slight (dramaturg), Catherine Miller (casting director), Morgan Wrigley (COVID safety manager), Lorenzo Blackett (production manager), Alan Weusthoff (technical director), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Sebastian Chrzanowski, (master electrician), Ashley Keys (assistant director) and Rita Vreeland (stage manager).

Covid protocols: Raven Theatre currently requires proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. Protocols subject to change closer to date of event. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: The Luckiest

Playwright: Melissa Ross

Director: Artistic Director Cody Estle

Cast: Tara Mallen (Cheryl), Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Lissette) and Christopher Wayland (Peter).

Location: Raven Theatre East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville), Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 pm, Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 8 at 3 pm

Press performance: Monday, May 9 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Thursday, May 12 - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: Previews $30. Regular run $40. Students/active military and veterans $15. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

Open Captioned performance: Sunday, June 5 at 3 pm.

Group tickets: Special group rates are available. For information, call (773) 338-2177 or e-mail info@raventheatre.com.

Plan Your Visit:

Free parking is provided in a lot adjacent to the theatre - additional street parking is available. Nearest El station: Granville Red Line. Buses: #22 (Clark), #36 (Broadway), #151 (Sheridan), #155 (Devon), #84 (Peterson).

About the Artists

Melissa Ross' (Playwright) plays include Thinner Than Water (LAByrinth Theater Company), A Life Extra Ordinary (The Gift Theatre), Nice Girl (LAByrinth Theater Company), An Entomologist's Love Story (San Francisco Playhouse), Of Good Stock (South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theater Club), and The Luckiest (La Jolla Playhouse). Her work has been developed and produced around the country at theaters including Dorset Theater Festival, Iama Theatre Company, Kitchen Dog Theater, Montana Rep, New York Stage and Film, The New Group, Raven Theatre, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Summer Shorts, and TheatreWorks Palo Alto. She is twice commissioned by both South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theater Club and is currently commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company, Raven Theatre, and San Francisco Playhouse. Melissa is a graduate of Bennington College and the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Program at The Juilliard School, and is a proud member of LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cody Estle (Director) became the Artistic Director at Raven Theatre in November 2017 where he had previously served as the Associate Artistic Director. His directing credits include Sundown, Yellow Moon, How I Learned To Drive (named by Windy City Times as the best of Chicago theatre in 2019), The Gentleman Caller (2019 Jeff Award-winning new play by Philip Dawkins), The Assembled Parties, A Loss of Roses (named by Chicago Tribune honorable mention as one of the year's best in 2016), Dividing the Estate, Vieux Carré (named by Chicago Tribune as one of the year's best in 2014), Good Boys and True, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Boy Gets Girl and Dating Walter Dante at Raven Theatre; Damascus at Strawdog Theatre; Five Mile Lake at Shattered Globe Theatre; By The Water (named by Chicago Sun-Times honorable mention as one of the top theatre productions of 2017) at Northlight Theatre; American Hero at First Floor Theater; Scarcity at Redtwist Theatre; The Seagull and Watch on the Rhine at The Artistic Home; Don't Go Gentle at Haven Theatre; Uncle Bob at Mary-Arrchie Theatre, and Hospitality Suite at Citadel Theatre. He is a member of SDC, serves on the board of directors of the League of Chicago Theatres, and is an alumnus of Columbia College Chicago.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by the The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow