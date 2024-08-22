Chicago Opera Theater Presents North American Premiere Of LEONORA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and rarely produced operas, begins its 2024/25 Season, with an exciting and aptly timed production of the North American premiere of Leonora.

A classical Italian opera composed by Ferdinando Paër to a libretto by Giuseppe Maria Foppa and Giacomo Cinti, the plot to Leonora is based on the same story as Beethoven's later opera Fidelio. In fact, it has been convincingly argued by musicologists that Beethoven, who was known to have owned a score to Leonora, was influenced by the Paër while composing his only opera. Conducted by Chicago favorite and master interpreter of classical repertoire Dame Jane Glover and staring internationally renowned tenor Edgardo Rocha in his Chicago debut, the production will feature stage direction by Chicago Opera Theater's own Edlis Neeson General Director Lawrence Edelson making his Chicago directorial debut.

The run of Leonora has been scheduled to complement Lyric Opera Chicago's production of Fidelio, giving audiences a rare opportunity to hear two works based on the same libretto side-by-side. The two companies will present a panel discussing the connection between the two works before the productions begin. COT's production of Leonora will take place Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30 PM, Friday, October 4 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 6 at 3:00 PM at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building (410 S Michigan Ave.). Tickets start at $50 with discounts available for subscribers, groups, and students and can be purchased at chicagooperatheater.org.

"When I joined COT, Paër's Leonora was one of the first operas I considered producing. 2020 was the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven's birth, and as part of the worldwide celebrations, there was renewed interest in Paër's opera,” said Edelson, “Leonora premiered in 1804, and was frequently performed across Europe in the early 19th century. In the 1820s, Fidelio began being produced more frequently, and Paër's opera was neglected for well over a century, with only sporadic performances of heavily cut versions of the score taking place. The first critical edition of Leonora was prepared for performances in Austria in 2020, and a recording of those concert performances was issued shortly thereafter. When I heard this new recording, I was blown away. The musical invention - both orchestrally and vocally - is remarkable, and the relationship between Paër's realization of the story to Beethoven's is fascinating. Knowing that Lyric Opera was planning on bringing Fidelio back to the stage this fall, it was clear to me that we had to produce Leonora. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Dame Jane Glover and a truly remarkable cast to bring Leonora to life. Audiences are in for a night of sensational, virtuoso singing and a new perspective on a timeless story that is as relevant today as it was when it first premiered."

Leonora is based on a deeply moving, true story that took place in France in the 18th century that revolves around a young woman who disguises herself as a man and under the name of Fidelio to rescue her wrongfully imprisoned husband. One of four operas inspired by the 1798 libretto Léonore by Jean Nicolas Bouilly, which was originally set to music by Pierre Gaveaux, the politically infused plot subsequently inspired not only Paër, but also composers Simon Mayr and, of course, Ludwig van Beethoven. While works by composer Ferdinando Paër (1771-1839) are not frequently performed today, the Italian composer wrote at least 55 operas. A leading figure in the musical life of Paris, Paër gave voice lessons to soprano Giuditta Pasta, composition lessons to the young Franz Liszt, and he was responsible for introducing Chopin and Bellini in the most important salons of the French capital. Beethoven had a high opinion of Paër, once jesting that the funeral march in Achille was so fine he "would have to compose it.” COT and Lyric Opera will jointly present an evening with the artistic teams of both productions to explore the relationship between the two operas on September 21 at the Chicago Temple. COT will also hold a Close-Up event giving audiences a preview of Lenora with a deep dive into the robust oeuvre of composer Ferdinando Paër on September 12 at the Harold Washington Library.

Chicago Opera Theater's production of Leonora will be the first fully staged production in the world to use the new critical edition of the score recently prepared by Bärenreiter. Chicago-based soprano Vanessa Becerra makes her COT debut in the title role of Leonora opposite Uruguayan tenor Edgardo Rocha who plays Florestano. Rounding out the cast is a mix of local, national, and international talent all making their COT debuts; soprano Keely Futterer as Marcellina, baritone Joo Won Kang as Rocco, tenor Matthew Pearce as Don Pizzarro, and tenor Kameron Alston as Don Fernando. Bass baritone Alex Soare returns to the COT stage as Giachino. The design team includes scenic designer Cameron Anderson, costume designer Brenda Winstead, and lighting designer Josh Epstein.

Chicago Opera Theater and Lyric Opera Chicago Joint Panel

Chicago Opera Theater and Lyric Opera Chicago will present Revolution, Love, Freedom: Exploring the sacrifice of love and defiance of tyranny in Bethoveen's Fidelio and Paër's Leonora, an enlightening discussion that delves into the contrasting interpretations of the story of Leonore by two remarkable composers: Ludwig van Beethoven and Ferdinando Paër. This talk, moderated by WFMT's LaRob K. Rafael, will explore the origins of the source material that inspired both operas and examine how each composer-librettist team uniquely addresses the themes of liberty, revolution, self-sacrifice, love and justice. The discussion also provides the opportunity to bring together the artistic teams behind Lyric Opera of Chicago's upcoming production of Beethoven's Fidelio (conductor Enrique Mazzola and director Matthew Ozawa), and Chicago Opera Theater's upcoming production of Paër's Leonora (conductor Dame Jane Glover and director Lawrence Edelson). This free event is Saturday, September 21 from 1:00-2:30 PM at First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple - Sanctuary (77 W Washington Ave.). Advanced registration is recommended for this free event. For more information and to register visit chicagooperatheater.org/freedom.

Close-Up with Leonora

Ferdinando Paër wrote over fifty operas and was influential in the Parisian music scene in his day. Despite his fame in his lifetime, his music is rarely performed in North America today. COT General Director and Leonora stage director Lawrence Edelson will moderate an event with guest musicologist Jesse Rosenberg to introduce audiences to both the opera Leonora and Paër's important role in music history. Rosenberg is musicologist at Northwestern University specializing in 19th century Italian opera. The pair will be joined by members of the cast of COT's production who will both sing excerpts from the work and discuss the opera from a singer's perspective. Close-Up with Leonora is September 12 from 6:30-7:40 PM at the Cindy Pritzker Auditorium at Harold Washington Library, (400 S State St.). The event is free, registration is encouraged. For more information and to register visit chicagooperatheater.org/closeupleonora.

About Chicago Opera Theater

Chicago Opera Theater is a company laser-focused on living its values of expanding the tradition of opera as a living art form and supporting artists who are defining the future of opera; deepening appreciation for the breadth and depth of operatic storytelling by producing important works from throughout history that are new to Chicago audiences; increasing access to opera for audiences of all ages; and following through on commitments to equity and access – behind the scenes, on the stage, and in the audience. Since its founding in 1973, COT has grown from a grassroots community-based company to a national leader in an increasingly vibrant, diverse, and forward-looking art form. COT has staged over 160 operas, including over 90 Chicago premieres and 50 operas by American composers. COT is led by Edlis Neeson General Director Lawrence Edelson who was appointed in 2023.

The Vanguard Initiative, founded in 2018, is COT's fully comprehensive program for composers ready to delve into the world of opera. This immersive two-year residency includes participation in all COT productions, sessions with top industry leaders, extensive study of repertoire and vocal writing, and direct insight into administrative and other behind-the-scenes processes, culminating with the development of a full-length opera commissioned by the company. The program is guided and overseen by former COT Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya, with advisors Missy Mazzoli, Kamala Sankaram, and Gene Scheer. The program is made possible with leadership support from the Mellon Foundation. The 2024/25 Vanguard Composers are Carlos R. Carrillo (second year) and Aaron Israel Levin (first year).

For more information on Chicago Opera Theater productions, visit chicagooperatheater.org.

