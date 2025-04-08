Chicago Movement Collective and Winifred Haun & Dancers Host 2nd Annual PERSISTENT SPRING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Movement Collective (CMC), and the venerable Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) will present the second annual PERSISTENT SPRING: a showcase of Chicago dance artists, on May 17 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago.

Persistent Spring 2025 will feature new works choreographed by prestigious Chicago area choreographers, Jacqueline Burnett, long time dancer with Hubbard St. Dance Chicago, and Regina Perry-Carr, former artistic director of Muntu Dance Theatre. Young dance artists from the two organizations' educational programs, WH&D's 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program, and CMC's Claire Bataille Legacy Scholarship Program, will also present new works.

The purpose of Persistent Spring is to showcase the achievements of the

pre-professional/early career dance artists participating in the 3rd Coast program and the Claire Bataille Legacy program. Both programs offer affordable, professional training to qualified, experienced dancers ages 17-26. Nearly 75% of dancers from both training programs are currently dancing professionally in Chicago, NYC and the midwest.

Comments