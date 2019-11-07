Chicago Immersive Presents GRACE AND THE HANUKKAH MIRACLE

Chicago Immersive marks its first full production with Grace and the Hanukkah Miracle by the team that created last year's hit show Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, December 1 - January 5, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1430 South Blvd. in Evanston. Grace and the Hanukkah Miracle is based on a concept by Anderson Lawfer, Nicole Bloomsmith, Becca Braun and Jacqueline Stone, with direction by Jacqueline Stone. Opening/Press performance is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. The performance schedule is Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Please note: there is no show Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $25 and are available at ChicagoImmersive.com or by calling the Chicago Immersive office, 773.236.2172.

A glimpse into a family's traditions, celebrations and struggles over generations, Grace and the Hanukkah Miracle is an interfaith immersive experience designed for families of all beliefs, for those who like to solve puzzles and riddles, celebrate with friends, time travel and just be a part of an exciting story. This production is 55 minutes and is recommended for people of all ages.

Director Stone said, "Grace and the Hanukkah Miracle is a new immersive holiday show, celebrating home, family and the traditions that bring us together. I could not be more excited to be collaborating on a world premiere adventure that centers audience members of all ages in the heart of the action. Audiences time travel, sing and dance, and even enjoy a holiday surprise at the end! This heartwarming and hilarious production has been handcrafted by educators and theatre professionals with more than 20 years of experience dedicated to creating empowering and enriching arts experiences with young people."

"We're delighted to be partnering with Chicago Immersive and hosting their Hanukkah production this holiday season," added Marie O'Brien, parish administrator of Grace Lutheran. "Grace Lutheran is dedicated to creating a space for interfaith connection and dialogue in Evanston and beyond."

The cast of Chicago Immersive's Grace and the Hanukkah Miracle includes: Andrew Bailes^, Nicole Bloomsmith+, Becca Braun+, Dan Cobbler^, Mikey Gray+, Anderson Lawfer^, Laura Nelson+ and Julian Stroop*

Grace and The Hanukkah Miracle's production team includes: Jacqueline Stone+, director; Manuel Ortiz^, technical director; John Wilson^, scenic designer; Rachel Sypniewski+, costume designer; Daniel Friedman^, lighting designer; Jeffrey Levin^, sound designer; Shuai Chen+, puzzle consultant, Harbour Coat Design, poster design and Liam Collier^, stage manager.





