Che Rhymefest Joins Black Voices In Cabaret, March 21

Back on stage for the first time since before the pandemic, Grammy-award winner Che Rhymefest joins other Black artists in a virtual cabaret room to ask, "How can we bring color and movement back to our neighborhoods? We do so through the windows of our soul-our smiling eyes."

What is Chicago's "hip-hop ambassador" Che Rhymefest doing in a cabaret room? He's baring his soul alongside a cohort of African-American performers who have come together as Black Voices in Cabaret.

Che first met representatives of Chicago Cabaret Professionals during a planning session for the Year of Chicago Music. He quickly caught on to Chicago's cabaret vibe, its mixing of genres (jazz, gospel, R&B, musical theatre and, of course, rap). It's been the pandemic itself that has shifted Rhymefest's focus from thinking of himself as a musician, to seeing himself "more as a humanitarian through the gift of music."

Che is joined this Sunday, March 21 at 3 PM (CDT), by singers Carmeanna Eberly, Cynthia Clarey, Randolph Johnson, Evelyn Danner, Bobbi Wilsyn, drag artist Coco Sho-Nell, and "Chicagoan of the Year" actress E. Faye Butler.

RSVP at https://blackvoicesincabaret.org/rsvp and a donation of any size are required to receive the link for online viewing.