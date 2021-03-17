Che Rhymefest Joins Black Voices In Cabaret, March 21
Che is joined by singers Carmeanna Eberly, Cynthia Clarey, Randolph Johnson, Evelyn Danner, Bobbi Wilsyn and more.
Back on stage for the first time since before the pandemic, Grammy-award winner Che Rhymefest joins other Black artists in a virtual cabaret room to ask, "How can we bring color and movement back to our neighborhoods? We do so through the windows of our soul-our smiling eyes."
What is Chicago's "hip-hop ambassador" Che Rhymefest doing in a cabaret room? He's baring his soul alongside a cohort of African-American performers who have come together as Black Voices in Cabaret.
Che first met representatives of Chicago Cabaret Professionals during a planning session for the Year of Chicago Music. He quickly caught on to Chicago's cabaret vibe, its mixing of genres (jazz, gospel, R&B, musical theatre and, of course, rap). It's been the pandemic itself that has shifted Rhymefest's focus from thinking of himself as a musician, to seeing himself "more as a humanitarian through the gift of music."
Che is joined this Sunday, March 21 at 3 PM (CDT), by singers Carmeanna Eberly, Cynthia Clarey, Randolph Johnson, Evelyn Danner, Bobbi Wilsyn, drag artist Coco Sho-Nell, and "Chicagoan of the Year" actress E. Faye Butler.
RSVP at https://blackvoicesincabaret.org/rsvp and a donation of any size are required to receive the link for online viewing.