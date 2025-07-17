 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast and Creative Team Set for BLOOD COUNTESS at Idle Muse

Performances will run September 11 to October 11.

By: Jul. 17, 2025
Cast and Creative Team Set for BLOOD COUNTESS at Idle Muse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Idle Muse Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the launch of its 2025 - 2026 season, the world premiere of The Blood Countess, September 11 - October 11, by Idle Muse Resident Playwright and Literary Director Michael Dalberg and directed by Idle Muse Founding Member Tristan Brandon at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave.  The performance schedule for The Blood Countess includes two preview performances Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. Press night is Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. 

Join Idle Muse in the Carpathian Mountains to witness the story of the birth of legend as a Countess becomes a carnivore and a mother becomes a monster. The shadow of Erzsebet Bathory has endured for more than 400 years–but who is the Blood Countess and how did her story of infamy begin, grow and take on a life of its own? In a time when the constructed reputations of those in power can have more influence than reality, Idle Muse explores the truth behind the blood-soaked rumors.

The Blood Countess’s cast includes Laura Jones-Macknin~ (she/her, Erzsébet Báthory); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Anna Darvulia); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Pál Nádasdy); Raúl Alonso (he/him, János Újváry); Erik Schnitger~ (he/him, György Thurzó); Mak Van Raalte (they/she, Imre Thurzó); Jeff Broitman (he/him, István Magyari); Kristen Alesia (she/they, Dorotya);  Hannah Eisendrath (they/she, Katarina); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, Ilona); Sam Neel (he/him, Guard, u/s Thurzo); Derek Preston Ray (he/him, Guard, u/s Pál Nádasdy); Alex Hultman (they/them, u/s Katarina, u/s Dorotya); Madison Bacino (she/her, u/s Ilona); Ian Saderholm (he/him, u/s Imre, u/s Janos) and Maddie Wakley (she/her, u/s Darvulia).

The creative team includes Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, director, health and safety officer, props designer, scenic designer); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director, violence designer); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins~ (she/her, assistant stage manager); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Emma Rund (she/her, dramaturg); Brendan Hutt~ (he/him, assistant violence designer); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, tech director); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, costume designer); Katie Fletcher (she/her, assistant costume designer); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, makeup designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing & social media) and Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, playwright).




Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos