Cast and Creative Team Set for BLOOD COUNTESS at Idle Muse

Idle Muse Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the launch of its 2025 - 2026 season, the world premiere of The Blood Countess, September 11 - October 11, by Idle Muse Resident Playwright and Literary Director Michael Dalberg and directed by Idle Muse Founding Member Tristan Brandon at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for The Blood Countess includes two preview performances Thursday, Sept. 11 and Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. Press night is Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Join Idle Muse in the Carpathian Mountains to witness the story of the birth of legend as a Countess becomes a carnivore and a mother becomes a monster. The shadow of Erzsebet Bathory has endured for more than 400 years–but who is the Blood Countess and how did her story of infamy begin, grow and take on a life of its own? In a time when the constructed reputations of those in power can have more influence than reality, Idle Muse explores the truth behind the blood-soaked rumors.

The Blood Countess’s cast includes Laura Jones-Macknin~ (she/her, Erzsébet Báthory); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Anna Darvulia); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Pál Nádasdy); Raúl Alonso (he/him, János Újváry); Erik Schnitger~ (he/him, György Thurzó); Mak Van Raalte (they/she, Imre Thurzó); Jeff Broitman (he/him, István Magyari); Kristen Alesia (she/they, Dorotya); Hannah Eisendrath (they/she, Katarina); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, Ilona); Sam Neel (he/him, Guard, u/s Thurzo); Derek Preston Ray (he/him, Guard, u/s Pál Nádasdy); Alex Hultman (they/them, u/s Katarina, u/s Dorotya); Madison Bacino (she/her, u/s Ilona); Ian Saderholm (he/him, u/s Imre, u/s Janos) and Maddie Wakley (she/her, u/s Darvulia).

The creative team includes Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, director, health and safety officer, props designer, scenic designer); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director, violence designer); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, stage manager); Beth Bruins~ (she/her, assistant stage manager); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Emma Rund (she/her, dramaturg); Brendan Hutt~ (he/him, assistant violence designer); Jeremiah Barr (he/him, tech director); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, costume designer); Katie Fletcher (she/her, assistant costume designer); Jacque Bischoff~ (any with respect, makeup designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing & social media) and Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, playwright).