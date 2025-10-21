Cast and Creative Team Set For Remy Bumppo's HEDDA GABLER at Theater Wit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 30th anniversary season will continue with Hedda Gabler, adapted by Christopher Shinn, based on the literal translation by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons, February 5 - March 8, 2026, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Previews are Thursday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. with the press opening Monday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with additional matinees on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, Mar. 7 at 2:30 p.m. There will be an audio described performance with a touch tour on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. with the 2:30 p.m. performance and an open captioned performance on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Remy Bumppo's Between the Lines offering, which includes a pre-show lecture and a post-show talkback, will occur on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets are now on sale. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.

This Broadway adaptation of Ibsen's timeless drama presents a powerful Hedda Gabler as she desires to escape from a loveless, ordinary existence. Beginning with the return from her honeymoon, Hedda finds herself bored of her husband, and longing for the days when she was free to exercise her wild and independent whims. With the return of an old flame and a proposition from an amorous judge, she begins a dangerous game, amusing herself by manipulating and destroying everyone around her in an attempt to regain control of her life.

“Hedda Gabler is a hauntingly timely play. In Christopher Shinn's taut adaptation, Ibsen's examination of temptation, power, and agency is given a riveting new life,” said Lyons. “Our production will feature a magnificent ensemble of Remy Bumppo artists and esteemed collaborators. This production continues our celebration of 30 years of Remy Bumppo.”

The cast of Hedda Gabler includes includes Aurora Real de Asua*+ (she/her, Mrs. Hedda Tesman), Greg Matthew Anderson* (he/him, Judge Brack), Annabel Armour*+ (she/her, Miss Juliane Tesman), Eduardo Curley*+ (he/him, Jorgen Tesman), Linda Gillum*+ (she/her, Berte), Travis Knight* (he/him, Ejlert Lovborg) and Gloria Imseih Petrelli (she/they, Mrs. Thea Elvsted).

The creative and production team for Hedda Gabler includes Marti Lyons~ (she/her, director/artistic director), Devon Hayakawa (any with respect, asst. director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz, Tertulia Creative Solutions (casting director), Katie Galetti (casting consultant), Alison Dornheggen (she/her, violence designer), Joe Schermoly^ (scenic designer), Amanda Herrmann^ (they/them, properties designer), Max Grano De Oro (he/him, lighting designer), Chelsea Strebe (asst. lighting designer), Christopher Kriz^ (he/him, composer/ sound designer), Kotryna Hilko^ (she/her, Costume Designer), Johnnie Schleyer (he/him, production manager), Jean E. Compton*^ (she/her, stage manager); Macy Mateer (asst. stage manager), Nick Chamernik (lighting supervisor), Gabriela Carrillo (wardrobe supervisor), Margaret McCloskey (she/her, executive director), Christina Casano (she/her, creative producer), Missy Preston (they/them, development manager), John Craig (they/he, operation manager) and Emily Szymanski (she/her, patron services & communications coordinator).

~ denotes member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

+ denotes Core Ensemble Member

^ denotes Associate Artist

* denotes member of Actors Equity Association

Cast and creative team members are subject to change.