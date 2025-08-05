Cast Set for TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of the Midwest Premiere of TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, to kick off their 2025-2026 season. The production will begin previews September 6 and play through October 12. Following a critically acclaimed World Premiere at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego, the Richard Rodgers Award winning writing team of EllaRose Chary (she/hers) and Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) are excited to see what Chicago artists bring to their new work.

"The robust storefront community in Chicago is always on the frontier of what's happening in American theatre, and I couldn't be more excited that TL;DR will make its Chicago debut at Theo, a theatre and community I love," says Gwinn. "The artists in the Theo community are some of the most talented in the country, and the theatre strives to bring unusual, thought provoking, boundary pushing work to its audience."

Multi-disciplinary artist administrator and educator Claire DiVizio (they/them) will lead the creative team as Director in tandem with Music Director Ellie Kahn (she/her; Theo's Never Better) and Choreographer/Associate Director Nich O'Neil (they/them; Theo's The Secret Garden). Carolyn Waldee (she/they) joins the company as the sweet, naïve, and a little flighty, T. Claire Guthrie (she/her) plays L, the strong-willed, practical, and protective Best Friend to T. Jack Chylinkski (they/them/he) as Cubby, Jeff Rodriguez (she/her) as Blazer, Bailey Savage (she/they) as Marie, and Crystal Claros (they/any) as Henrietta come together to make up The Kickass Band completing the story's fun and irreverent cast of characters. Additional cast includes Lilah Weisman (she/her; understudy T), Beck Buechel (they/them; understudy L), Mikey Walden (he/they; understudy Cubby), Brian Pember (they/them; understudy Blazer) and Emily Ling Mei (she/her; understudy Marie/Henrietta).

Theo audiences will recognize the work of Rose Johnson (she/they; Theo's The Secret Garden) serving as Scenic Design, Ellie Fey (she/her; Theo's Tell Me On A Sunday) serving as Lighting Designer and Ab Rieve (they/them; Theo's Tell Me On A Sunday) handling the Properties Design. Isaac Mendel (he/him) returns to Theo as Sound Designer, Charlie Baker (he/they) returns at Intimacy Director and Theo welcomes kClare McKellaston (she/her) as Costume Designer. Completing the Technical Staff is Erik Tylkowski (they/them; Director of Production), Katie Nowak (she/they; Stage Manager), Mary Dixon (she/her; Assistant Stage Manager), Aria Broxterman (they/she; Audio Engineer), Anna Jackson (she/her; Audio Engineer), Nicholas Peebles (he/him; Technical Director), Jose Martinez (he/they/Scenic Charge) and Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him; Production Electrician).

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, is part rock concert, part thoughtful examination of the queer experience. The World Premiere production took place at Diversionary Theatre in 2024. The show was also presented as a part of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2021, has received an Honorable Mention Relentless Award and has been supported with residencies at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, The O'Neill NMTC Incubator Residency, Ars Nova, and The Tank. Gwinn and Chary's song cycle, Things We Don't Say, was also a featured production in Theo's 2024 WinterFest.