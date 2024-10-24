Cast Set for THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE at Griffin Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company will present THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, the World Premiere Musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock, running December 1 - 29, 2024 (previews November 24, 25, and 30), at the Berry Theatre at Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 North Clark St. in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. Directed by Dorothy Milne, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE includes music and lyrics by George Howe, and book by William Massolia. Tickets go on sale October 30 at www.griffintheatre.com. For more information, patrons may call 872-529-0657 or email info@griffintheatre.com.

The World Premiere Musical, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE is based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock and the beloved 1972 television movie. Set in rural Nebraska in 1946, young Addie Mills can’t understand why her father won’t allow them to have a Christmas tree in their house. She discovers the tree symbolizes a deeper wound that her family has buried. A deeply moving coming-of-age holiday tale set to music centering on a young girl whose simple wish heals her family’s broken heart.

Andrew Greiche (Billy Wild), Sam Hook (Delmer Doakes), Nicole Laurenzi (Adult Addie Mills/Miss Thompson), Hannah Efsits (Tanya Smithers), and Annalie Ciolino (Gloria Cott).

The understudies include Hannah Efsits (Addie Mills), Annalie Ciolino (Carla Mae), Janelle Sanabria (Adult Addie Mills/Miss Thompson, Grandma Mills), Colum Goebelbecker (Billy Wild, Delmer Doakes).

The Production Team includes George Howe (Music & Lyrics), William Massolia (Book), Dorothy Milne (Director), Alan Donahue (Set Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matthew Chase (Production Manager), Jack Goodman (Lighting Design), Matthew Chase (Sound Design), Lisa Revis (Choreography), Grace Mealey (Production Stage Manager), and Paloma Locsin (Properties Design).

A Griffin Theatre Company production, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE runs December 1 - 29, 2024 with previews November 24, 25, and 30, 2024. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m, with two Saturday matinee shows on December 21 and 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. on the Berry Theatre stage at Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 North Clark St.. Tickets are $43 ($35 previews), $38 for Seniors ($30 previews), $35 for students with I.D. ($28 previews), and groups of 10 or more are $38 ($30 previews) and are available for purchase starting October 30.



