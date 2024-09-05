Cast Set for THAT'S WHAT SHE SANG All-Femme Cabaret at The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beautiful City Project has revealed the cast of its October cabaret, THAT'S WHAT SHE SANG. An all-femme cast, singing comedy songs from the musical theatre canon, will raise funds and awareness for Gilda's Club Chicago, an organization that complements medical care with FREE, diverse programing, including virtual and in-person activities for easy community access. They've witnessed the profound impact of connecting individuals and families navigating cancer, and their services provide a secure space for sharing experiences, fostering understanding, and promoting emotional well-being.

To be held at Chicago comedy bastion The Den Theatre in Chicago, the evening will be hosted by powerhouse Maddison Denault (Kokandy's CRUEL INTENTIONS), and will feature performers whose credits run the gamut, such as Laura Savage (Chicago Shakes' LORD OF THE RINGS), Elizabeth Stenholt (Paramount's FUN HOME), Cynthia F. Carter (Theo's BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS), Johanna Mckenzie Miller (Marriott's FOOTLOOSE), Dara Cameron (American Blues' THE LAST WIDE OPEN), Chamaya Moody (Porchlight's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE In Concert), Leah Morrow (Marriott's BEEHIVE), Neala Barron (Marriott's 1776), Clare Kennedy (Marriott's BEEHIVE), Missy Wise Vanderzee (BoHo's BRIGHT STAR), Kellie Morgan McHugh (Chamber Opera Chicago's PERSUASION), Emily Goldberg (Porchlight's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER), Ann Delaney (Paramount's THE FULL MONTY), Christine Mayland Perkins (Marriott's THE MUSIC MAN), Caroline Lyell (Porchlight's NEW FACES '51), Laura Sportiello (Theo's ASSASSINS), Rachel Thomas (Mercury's ROCK OF AGES), Diana Alvarez (Steppenwolf Lookout Series' THE BRASS TEAPOT), Madison Jaffe-Richter (Citadel's BABY), Emma Knott (Skylight's SPRING AWAKENING), Rose McReynolds (Big Noise's FOOTLOOSE) and Campbell Krausen (Marriott's THE SOUND OF MUSIC). There may be a guest appearance or two.

The evening is curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

The Band will feature Justin Akira Kono on Drums, Matthew Beck on Reeds, Kelan M. Smith on Guitars, and Kara Olander on Bass.

Hershey Suri serves as Lead Producer.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26th, with $25 General Admission tickets (available on The Den Theatre's website here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35386/performance/11519585?performanceId=11519585

And $75 VIP tickets, which include premium seating at cabaret tables, performer-autographed show cards, and goodies galore. They can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, October 7th at:

The Den Theatre

1331 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

