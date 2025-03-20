Cast Set For Stage Left Theatre's THE DISTRIKT OF LAKE MICHIGUN

Performances run March 28 – April 27, 2025.
Stage Left Theatre has announced the world premiere of "The Distrikt of Lake Michigun," a wacky new play about George Streeter, the founder of Streeterville. Stage Left will present this show in Streeterville, with the production taking on the sixth floor of the iconic Water Tower Place. This avant garde performance space will allow for an environmental, participatory experience for the audience. In addition to the main piece, the evening opens with the cast performing a vaudeville-style variety show.. This exciting production will feature a stellar cast and an exceptionally talented crew, making it a must-see event for theatre enthusiasts.
*Indicates ensemble member
The show runs through April 27 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 7080 (6th floor), Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets are available online now.
