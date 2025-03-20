Cast Set For Stage Left Theatre's THE DISTRIKT OF LAKE MICHIGUN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Left Theatre has announced the world premiere of "The Distrikt of Lake Michigun," a wacky new play about George Streeter, the founder of Streeterville. Stage Left will present this show in Streeterville, with the production taking on the sixth floor of the iconic Water Tower Place. This avant garde performance space will allow for an environmental, participatory experience for the audience. In addition to the main piece, the evening opens with the cast performing a vaudeville-style variety show.. This exciting production will feature a stellar cast and an exceptionally talented crew, making it a must-see event for theatre enthusiasts.

Meet the Cast:

Jessika Cutts (Minnie): Jessika is a Chicago-based actress and comedian with an extensive background in improv and stand-up. She can be found performing her original music and poetry at the StruggleBus open mics around the city or on her anime reactions YouTube channel, Chicanime.

Beth Fine (Chorus): Beth is thrilled to make her Chicago debut with Stage Left. An upcoming graduate of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, Beth's recent credits include Chana (INDECENT), #11 (TWELVE ANGRY JURORS), and Philoclea (HEAD OVER HEELS). Follow her on Instagram @bethfinee.

Connor O. Locklin (Officer K.M. Carraway): Connor is a Chicago-based actor, singer, writer, and improviser. He has worked with various theatre companies and lent his voice to the Crashbox Festival with Eclectic Full Contact Theatre.

Jillian Leff (Chorus): A Chicago-based actor, playwright, and stage combat enthusiast, Jillian is excited to work with Stage Left for the first time. She is an ensemble member and literary manager with Babes with Blades where she has performed in RICHARD III, WOMEN OF 4G, THE GOOD FIGHT. She has also performed with Factory Theater in LAST NIGHT IN KARAOKE TOWN), Campfire Rep. in FLUSH, and many others.

Madeline Meyer (Chorus): Madeline is an actor, improviser, SAFD Intermediate Actor-Combatant, and TTS at DePaul graduate. She has performed live and onscreen in DANTE 360, (Athenaeum Theatre), TANK, THE LAST CAUCUS, THRUST, IF IT AIN'T BROKE… WE'LL BREAK IT! (Second City), and in Second City's Conservatory

Jennifer Mohr (Ma Streeter): Jennifer has been a teaching artist and performer with various theatres in Chicago for the past nine years including Chicago Shakespeare, First Folio, Birch House Immersive, Artemisia, Babes with Blades, Idle Muse, and Midsommer Flight. She is a proud ensemble member at Idle Muse Theatre Company and Laughingstock Theatre.

Andrew J. Pond (George “Cap” Streeter): Andrew, Artistic Director and founding member of Eclectic Full Contact Theatre, has been active in the Chicagoland theatre scene since 2002. He also performs as an Elvis impersonator, juggler, magician, balloon artist, and stand-up comedian.

Jules Schrader (Polly Holiday/Chorus): Jules, a musician/actor recently rooted in Chicago, has spent the last 10 years performing at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire most recently serving as Queen Elizabeth.

The Creative Team:

Artistic Director: Rachel Van Warnick*

Managing Director: David Heimann

Assistant Producer: Peter Leondedis

Written by: Stephanie Murphy*

Directed by: Seth Wilson*

Assistant Director: Audrey Bixby

Stage Manager: Kenneth Martin*

Technical Directing by: Mary Aurora Moore

Costumes by: Ben Argenta Kress

Violence and Intimacy Coordination by: Lana Elaine Whittington

Properties Designed by: Charlie Dean

Scenic Design by: John Wright

Music Design by: Aaron Kaplan

*Indicates ensemble member

The show runs through April 27 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 7080 (6th floor), Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets are available online now.

