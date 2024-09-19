Cast Set For FROZEN at the Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first locally staged production of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical is receiving its Midwest Regional Premiere at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. The cast will feature Emily Kristen Morris in her Paramount debut as Elsa. Beth Stafford Laird, Belle in Paramount’s Beauty and the Beast in 2019, plays Anna. (middle, from left) Adam Fane is Sven, Christian Andrews is Kristoff, Jake DiMaggio Lopez is Hans and Ryan Stajmiger is Olaf. (bottom) Everleigh Murphy and Genevieve Jane will alternate as Young Elsa. Elowen Murphy and Avelyn Choi will alternate as Young Anna.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical promises to bring the beloved Disney animated film to life to the delight of the entire family, filling the theater with winter magic. The stage adaptation, nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical, maintains the film's enchanting music, including the iconic and award-winning song “Let It Go,” and beloved hits like “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love Is an Open Door” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Spectacular set designs and dazzling special effects will transport audiences to wintry landscapes populated by the now iconic sisters, Elsa and Anna, along with fantastical characters like Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer.

In addition to Paramount’s nearly 40,000 Broadway subscribers already signed up to see Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical, the live stage version of Disney’s popular hit is arguably the hottest ticket in town for families seeking a fun and affordable holiday outing. Anticipation is so high that Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical has a 12-week run, the longest in Paramount Broadway Series history. Previews begin October 30. Press opening is Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. Performances run through January 19, 2025.

Tickets are just $28-$85, a fraction of the cost to see a show in downtown Chicago. Add easy, inexpensive parking, a host of new restaurant options near the theater, a two-story Christmas tree in the Paramount Grand Gallery, not to mention the free Christkindlmarket Aurora at nearby RiverEdge Park, and Paramount is the coolest destination for families this holiday season.

Don’t miss this holiday blockbuster, a snowy Disney fairytale reimagined for the stage by Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For subscriptions, single tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical is a powerful fable that captures the essence of sisterhood, self-discovery and the enduring power of love, making it a magical and heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages. The story is set in the kingdom of Arendelle, where two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, navigate love, loyalty and Elsa's uncontrollable powers. In her struggle to understand her identity, Elsa questions her talents, confusing them for character flaws. Like every young woman’s coming-of-age story, she must find strength in her identity and gifts, looking both inward and to those she loves and trusts for support.

Paramount’s Artistic Producer and Casting Director Trent Stork will direct this Midwest Regional Premiere of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical. Most recently, they helmed Paramount’s Billy Elliot and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, and Into the Woods with co-director Jim Corti. Stork also won their first Jeff Award, Director-Musical-Large, for Paramount’s Kinky Boots in 2022.

