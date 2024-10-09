Cast Set For FALSETTOS at Court Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company will present William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos, a tribute to family and its many forms; a playful interrogation of faith and identity; and a celebration of the beauty, complexity, and necessity of love. This production will run November 8 – December 8, 2024 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Falsettos includes Stephen Schellhardt (Marvin); Jack Ball (Whizzer); Sarah Bockel (Trina); Charlie Long (Jason, alternating); Eli Vander Griend (Jason, alternating);Jackson Evans (Mendel); Sharriese Hamilton (Dr. Charlotte); and Elizabeth Stenholt (Cordelia).

The creative team includes Otto Vogel (music director); William Carlos Angulo (movement director); Arnel Sancianco, with Associate Lauren Nichols (scenic design); Theresa Ham (costume design); Maggie Fullilove-Nugent and Josiah Croegaert (lighting design); Stephanie Farina and Sarah Ramos (sound design); Deborah Blumenthal (production dramaturg); Becca McCracken, CSA, with Associate Celeste M. Cooper (casting); Kate Ocker (production stage manager); and Katrina Herrmann (assistant stage manager).

Marvin has left his wife, Trina, for his male lover; Trina has married Marvin’s therapist; and their son, Jason, is grappling with his parents’ divorce and his looming bar mitzvah. Everyone’s world has been upended and now they must explore what their new lives may hold. Featuring a sung-through score and set against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic,Falsettos is a humorous and heartbreaking web of ex-spouses, co-parents, new lovers, and the lesbians next door.

TimeLine Theatre Associate Artistic Director Nick Bowling (The Lehman Trilogy) returns to Court Theatre – where he began his career almost thirty years ago – with this celebratory musical. Groundbreaking in its depiction of queerness, Falsettos shines with ingenuity and contemporary relevance.

“This is Marvin’s story, a man coming out of the closet in the late 1970s,” explains Director and TimeLine Associate Artistic Director Nick Bowling. “The production celebrates a time of adventure and self-expression, set against the sexual revolution, the disco era, and the very first days of the AIDS epidemic. In writing about Marvin, William Finn and James Lapine have created one of the very first musicals celebrating a ‘normal’ gay life, which, of course, turns out to be equally flawed and fabulous.”

“We are proud to present Falsettos together,” share Court Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre, TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers, and TimeLine Executive Director Mica Cole in a joint statement. “This city has a remarkably supportive, expansive, and uniquely literary theatre community, so a collaboration between two of Chicago’s most dramaturgically rich companies simply makes sense. Court reimagines classic theatre to illuminate our current times. TimeLine explores stories that connect history with the sociopolitical issues of today.Falsettos is a natural intersection of our complementary and mission-driven organizations. We can’t wait for you to join us in Falsettoland.”

Comments