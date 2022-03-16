Cast Announced for SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN Chicago Premiere

Voted Best Comedy for Couples, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, presented by Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, has announced the cast for its Chicago debut. Starring Adam Fane as Dan, Emma Jo Boyden as Robyn, and Bradley Allen Meyer as Stefan, Sex Tips will preview April 8th and open April 23st for a limited engagement at the Greenhouse Theater Center, located 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue. Becoming Off-Broadway's Longest-Running Comedy in New York and launching a national tour before making its Las Vegas debut, this "uproariously funny" show is finally bringing its "big laughs and naughty fun," taking the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider 'tips' come straight from the source: a gay man.

"I feel incredibly blessed to get to work with such a talented and group of actors for our Chicago premiere," said Matt Murphy, Playwright and Producer of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. "I have no doubt Adam, Emma, and Bradley are going to have the audience in stitches throughout our run and I can't wait to see them shine on the stage!"

The play is set at a local university auditorium where the English department holds its monthly meet the authors event. Robyn is the shy and studious moderator of the event and this month's featured author is Dan Anderson of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. With the help of a hunky stage assistant named Stefan, Dan aims to turn this meet the authors event upside down with a highly theatrical, audience interactive sex tip seminar.

Written and directed by Matt Murphy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man is produced by Murphy and Shawn Nightingale. The cast features Adam Fane as seen in Rock of Ages (National Tour); Ms. Blakk for President (Steppenwolf) and Jersey Boys (Norwegian), Emma Jo Boyden, as seen in A Recipe for Disaster (Windy City Playhouse), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Drury Lane); and Hamlet (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), and Bradley Allen Meyer, an actor who studied at the Atlantic Theater Company known for Chicago Fire (2012), Soundtrack (2019), and Black and Blue (2018). The production features Scenic Design by Luke Cantarella, Lighting Design by Brian Tovar, Costume Design by Tilly Grimes, and Projection and Sound Design by Randy Blair.

Hailed by critics as "one of the best date-night shows of the year," SexTips has recently been showcased on television in three different reality series whose stars performed in the show, including Kendra On Top, Real Housewives of New York, and Shahs of Sunset. The popularity of this production is no surprise given its source material is the international best-selling book of the same title, which has been published in over 50 different countries and translated into 17 different languages.

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man will run at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago previewing April 8 and opening April 23 for a limited engagement through July 2, 2022. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. The running time is 1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission. Tickets range from $49.95 to $79.95 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit SexTipsPlay.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.