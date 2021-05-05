Cast Announced for PrideArts Virtual Reading Of JEFFREY

PrideArts today announced the full cast for its upcoming reading of Paul Rudnick's comedy JEFFREY.

David Belew, founder and former artistic director of Eclectic Full Contact Theatre, will direct a cast that will include Danny Bradley in the title role of a gay man living in New York who decides to stop his sex-hungry ways and become celibate. His intentions are challenged, however, when he ends up falling in love with the perfect guy, Steve (to be played by Magdiel Carmona), at the gym. But not only has Jeffrey just pledged celibacy, Steve is HIV-positive. Jeffrey seeks aid from his older friend Sterling (Kalani Whitford), and he ends up realizing the importance of love.

Carmona and Whitford will play multiple roles, as will the other cast members - Sean Findley, Vinnie Linares, Ronnie Lyall, Julie Partyka, and Juwon Tyrell Perry. Eileen Scandiffio will be the stage manager.

JEFFREY will be performed live, one night only, on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and available at pridearts.org.

The comedy won an Obie Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and the John Gassner Playwrighting Award. It was adapted as a feature film with Steven Weber and Patrick Stewart leading an all-star cast. SHAKESPEARE'S R & J to be presented on June 1

The final play of PrideArts Spring series will be SHAKESPEARE'S R & J, adapted from the original Shakespeare by Joe Calarco Peter Vamvakas , director of PrideArts' readings of TWELFTH NIGHT earlier this year, will direct an all-female cast. SHAKESPEARE'S R & J will be performed Tuesday, June 1 at 7 pm.

These readings will be followed by a series of lesbian plays later in the summer, and international zooms this fall which are in the planning stages.