Casting Announced For ROE And GRAVEYARD SHIFT At Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre continues its 2019/2020 Season this winter with two new plays. A Chicago premiere, Roe by Lisa Loomer, directed by former Goodman Maggio Fellow Vanessa Stalling (The Wolves), illuminates the complex young women behind the landmark trial of Roe v. Wade. graveyard shift by korde arrington tuttle, directed by Danya Taymor, is a world premiere that was developed in the Goodman's New Stages Festival last year.



Roe

By Lisa Loomer

Directed by Vanessa Stalling

"You didn't give a damn about Roe the person-all you cared about was Roe the case!"-Norma, Act II, Scene II. Conceived in a pizza parlor and argued in the highest court in the land, 1973's Roe v. Wade legalized abortion-and is hotly debated still today. The complex young women behind the trial-attorney Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe")-embark upon separate journeys that mirror the current polarization over the landmark decision. "Full of nuance and complexity" (NPR), Roe illuminates the heart and passion that each side has for their cause.

Cast includes Kayla Carter as Roxy, Jazmín Corona as Ensemble, Julia Dale as Melissa/Emily, Stephanie Diaz as Ofelia/Connie, Kirsten Fitzgerald as Molly/Mary/Ensemble, Raymond Fox as McCluskey/Ensemble, Christina Hall as Sarah Weddington, Carolyn Hoerdemann as Ensemble, Maura Kidwell as Helen/Ronda/Ensemble, Ryan Kitley as Flip/Ensemble. John Lister as Justice Blackmun/Ensemble, Kate Middleton as Norma McCorvey, Eliza Stoughton as Ensemble, Jessica Dean Turner as Barbara/Aileen/Ensemble, and Meg Warner as Judy/Linda Coffee/Ensemble

The creative team includes Collette Pollard (Set Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Keith Parham (Lighting Design) and Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design). Briana J. Fahey is the Production Stage Manager.

graveyard shift

By korde arrington tuttle

Directed by Danya Taymor

Janelle, poised to reap the fruits of her labor, relocates from Illinois to Texas in order to give love a chance. Meanwhile, a small-town police officer wrestles with the harsh realities of change. When their worlds collide, both are forced to confront the consequences of an imbalance of power. Inspired by the legacy of Sandra Bland, graveyard shift is an unflinching, open-hearted experience rooted in navigating a world full of fear.

The cast includes Keith D. Gallagher as Brian, Rae Gray as Elise, Aneisa Hicks as Janelle, Lia Mortensen as Trish, and Kyle Vincent Terry as Kane.

The creative team includes Kristen Robinson (Set Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Marcus Doshi (Lighting Design) and Richard Woodbury (Sound Design). Rebekah Heusel is the Production Stage Manager.

Roe appears January 18 - February 23 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; tickets are $20 - $70 (subject to change). graveyard shift appears February 7 - March 8 in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre; tickets are $15 - $45 (subject to change). Visit GoodmanTheatre.org, call 312.443.3800 or purchase at The Goodman Theatre box office (170 N. Dearborn).





