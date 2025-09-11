COME FROM AWAY Circa Begins in November at ’21 Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is welcoming audiences to experience the uplifting power of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, now running through November 1.

With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of the nearly 7,000 airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001, and the extraordinary compassion shown by the town of 10,000 residents who welcomed them. Through twelve actors embodying both townspeople and passengers, the musical reveals the fear, generosity, and humanity that emerged in the wake of tragedy.

Real-life figures include Captain Beverly Bass, the first female captain for American Airlines, as well as Kevin Tuerff and Kevin Jung, and Nick and Diane, a couple who met in Gander and later fell in love.

The production is directed by longtime Circa ’21 veteran M. Seth Reines, whose past credits at the theatre include Clue: The Musical, Kinky Boots, and Singin’ in the Rain. Ron May serves as music director. The talented ensemble includes Bobby Becher, Hanna Marie Felver, Sarah Hayes, Gregory Naman, Sydney Richardson, Tristan Tapscott, Renée Elizabeth Turner, Stephen Charles Turner, Kimberly Vanderginst, Shelley Walljasper, Tom Walljasper, and Tariq Woods.

Performances run Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment is provided by the theatre’s famed Bootleggers waitstaff. Ticket prices are $68 for Friday–Sunday dinner-and-show performances and $61 for Wednesday shows.

Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2, or online at www.circa21.com.