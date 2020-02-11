CLOUD 9 Will Open Eclipse Theatre's 2020 Caryl Churchill Season This Spring

Eclipse Theatre Company, the only Midwest theatre company to feature one playwright in one season, will begin their 2020 Caryl Churchill Season this spring with a production of Cloud 9, with Rachel Lambert directing.

The 2020 Caryl Churchill Season begins with the British comedy, Cloud 9. In colonial Africa, a Victorian English patrician represses the natives, his wife, his children, homosexuals-and still finds time for an affair with a widowed neighbor. The same family appears in Act Two 25 years older and back in London, only now it is 1979. Cloud 9 is about relationships - between women and men, men and men, women and women. It is about sex, work, mothers, Africa, power, children, grandmothers, politics, money, Queen Victoria and Sex.

Cloud 9 runs approximately two and a half hours, with one ten-minute intermission.

WHERE:

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

WHEN:

Opening: Monday, April 20, 2020, 7:30 p.m. (reception following)

Previews Thursday-Saturday, April 16-18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 19, at 2:00 p.m.

Runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Closes Sunday, May 24, 202

CAST:

Guest Artists

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II (Clive/Cathy)

Vic Kuligoski (Betty/Edward)

Justine Serino (Edward/Betty)

Rasika Ranganathan (Maud/Victoria)

David Gordon Johnson (Joshua/Gerry)

Evelyn Gaynor (Mrs. Saunders/Ellen/Lin)

Luke Daigle (Harry/Martin)

Sunny Anam (U/S Clive/Cathy)

J. Michael Wright (U/S Betty/Edward)

Madeline Bunke (U/S Maud/Victoria)

Andrew Bosworth (U/S Joshua/Gerry)

Ashlea Woodley (U/S Mrs. Saunders/Ellen/Lin)

Jake Busse (U/S Harry/Martin)

Wendy Hayne (U/S Edward/Betty)

STAFF:

Eclipse Ensemble Members

Zach Bloomfield (Casting Director)

Ashley Bowman (Production Manager)

Zach Wagner (Costume Designer)

Guest Artists

Rachel Lambert (Director)

Edmond Hood (Stage Manager)

Ian Maryfield (Fight/Intimacy Choreographer)

Angela Geiss (Sound Designer)

Sam Rausch (Set Designer)

NEXT:

The 2020 Caryl Churchill Season will continue with Owners, directed by Eclipse Ensemble Member Zach Bloomfield, opening in July 2020.





