CIRCA Pintig To Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING

CIRCA Pintig, Chicago's Filipino American theatre company in its 34th year, has announced their upcoming spring production of EVERY BRILLIANT THING, the groundbreaking one-performer play written by Dunan Macmillan with Jonny Donahue.

This heartfelt play about a child's mother living with depression is told through a narrator, letting the performer bring in their lived experiences into the storytelling, creating a profound theatrical experience. CIRCA Pintig's production, led by Filipina actress Mari Joy, will bring the Filipina girlhood point of view into the play, tackling the pressures of mental health in a Filipino household.

The production will lift elements from Joy's previous performance under Vicariously Staged Productions in Utah, including sound design from Melanie Kamauu. "I infused my own Filipino identity into the performance through personal quips and nuances, creating a version of the play that was distinctly 'pink and pinay,'" Joy shares. CIRCA Pintig will take this idea even further, adding immersive details that will be familiar to the Chicago FIlipino community. Purchase tickets here.

"The exaggeration of the Pink and Pinay theme is also about being unashamed-of our femininity, and our culture," Joy further explains, "we will lean into the joy, resilience, and vulnerability coexisting with the conflicting expectations of the Filipina woman's identity-mothers are expected to be strong, and daughters are expected to be the quintessential "dalagang pilipina." Supporting Joy's performance will be director RJ Silva, newly appointed Artistic Director or CIRCA Pintig, with assistance by Filipina playwright Annemarie Andeleon (both graduates of Loyola University Chicago's Department of Fine and Performing Arts). Gabrielle Foreman rounds out the team as the stage manager for the production.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING will be performed at the historic Rizal Center, the Filipino cultural center, at the Bayanihan Ballroom.

Executive Director of CIRCA Pintig Ginger Leopoldo shares her excitement in the newfound partnership with the Rizal Center. "With the support of arts, cultural initiatives, and advocacy work, our two organizations align perfectly with each other's missions and values. Now, we have a dedicated space to host workshops, Monthly Beats, events, and productions. We are incredibly grateful to the Filipino American Council of Greater Chicago for opening their hearts to our work" In return, CIRCA Pintig will continue to support the Filipino community that the Rizal Center has fostered by providing programming, hosting events and receptions, cultivating volunteers, and donate in-kind such as new furniture for the performance spaces and reception areas. "With plans for future convergence events, we believe that together, we are stronger and more sustainable." Leading up to this production will be an Annual Gala, celebrating the upcoming 35th production year for CIRCA Pintig, on Friday, April 25th at the Rizal Center.

Tickets to EVERY BRILLIANT THING are are available now at circapintig.org for what is sure to be a sincere production, bringing the comfort of the kikay aesthetics true to Filipina girlhood, with an honest portrayal of living with a loved one with depression. "It's not just about representation; it's about fully owning who we are. It's about deepening the emotional truth of the piece through the lens of a community understanding where mental health fits into our culture."

About CIRCA Pintig

For 33 years, CIRCA Pintig has been at the forefront of Filipino American theatre in Chicago, creating powerful, socially relevant productions that educate, entertain, and inspire. The company remains committed to amplifying diverse voices, developing new works, and addressing pressing social issues through the power of theatre.

