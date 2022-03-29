Broadway in Peoria Announces 2022-23 Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 2022-2023 Season Announcement for the Peoria Civic Center. The AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will include the following touring productions: COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

"We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences," says Amy Hamm, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild. "It's important that we further our mission in the Peoria community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative."

Season tickets for the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

COME FROM AWAY

November 2-6, 2022

Peoria Civic Center

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by TonyÂ® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

ANASTASIA

February 7-8, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Peoria at last!

From the Tony AwardÂ®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

March 14-15, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

TUMBLE OUTTA' BED AND STUMBLE TO DOLLY PARTON'S RIP-ROARING MUSICAL COMEDY!

The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three women pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

May 30-June 4, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

WINNER OF SIX TONYÂ® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND GRAMMYÂ® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

â€¯

DEAR EVAN HANSENâ€¯has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ® and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).