Broadway In Chicago and Metra Announce Free Train Travel With Tickets to Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Broadway In Chicago and Metra are partnering to offer theatergoers free round-trip train travel to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.) through August 2 only.

Audience members can ride Metra free on all lines to and from the theatre by simply showing their performance ticket to the conductor on the date of their show. With five downtown stations within easy walking distance of the Cadillac Palace Theatre, Metra offers a safe, stress-free, and convenient transportation option for attendees across Chicagoland. Frequent evening and weekend service makes it easy to enjoy a magical night out in the Loop.

For Metra schedules, visit metra.com.

For show information and tickets, visit broadwayinchicago.com.

About Beauty and the Beast

The classic Disney musical continues to charm audiences in its triumphant return to Chicago. The original Broadway production premiered in 1994 and became a global phenomenon.

This lavish production features Alan Menken’s Academy Award-winning score, with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and additional songs by Tim Rice. The book is by Linda Woolverton, adapted from her original screenplay. Direction and choreography are by Matt West, with Tony-winning costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, and scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer.

The creative team includes Michael Kosarin (music supervisor), Danny Troob (orchestrations), David Chase (dance music), John Shivers (sound design), Natasha Katz (lighting), and Jim Steinmeyer (illusions, reprising his work from the original 1994 production).

Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com. Patrons are reminded to purchase only through Broadway In Chicago to ensure valid and secure ticketing.