Brian Stokes Mitchell and Laura Benanti to Open Lyric Opera of Chicago 2025/26 Season

Lyric Opera of Chicago is launching its 2025/26 Season in unforgettable style with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Laura Benanti in Concert, for one night only on Friday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. Joined by the renowned Lyric Opera Orchestra and led by conductor Rob Fisher, the pair will take the iconic Lyric Stage for the Lyric Opening Concert — a sweeping evening of Broadway showstoppers, jazz standards, and beloved classics from the Great American Songbook.

This landmark performance marks the Lyric debuts of both Mitchell and Benanti — two powerhouse performers who last shared the Broadway stage in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Known for their commanding vocals, effortless charm, and emotional depth, they bring decades of experience and charisma to Chicago’s largest stage for a dazzling start to the season.

is one of Broadway’s most accomplished and dynamic performers. He won a Tony Award for Kiss Me, Kate and earned nominations for his powerful performances in Ragtime, King Hedley II, and Man of La Mancha. His rich baritone and commanding presence have made him a favorite of major symphony orchestras around the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center. On screen, he has appeared in The Good Fight, Mr. Robot, and Madam Secretary, and voiced “Through Heaven’s Eyes” in The Prince of Egypt. Also a skilled arranger and producer, he has released acclaimed solo albums including Simply Broadway and Plays With Music.

a Tony Award winner and five-time nominee, makes her Lyric debut as one of Broadway’s most luminous stars. She first took Broadway by storm at just 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music and has since starred in ten more Broadway productions — including Gypsy (Tony Award), She Loves Me, Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. On screen, she has had recurring roles in HBO’s The Gilded Age, Younger, Elsbeth, and Life & Beth, among many others. She will soon be seen as a series regular in Mayor of Kingstown and in the film Everything’s Going to Be Great alongside Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Her solo comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares — a New York Times Critic’s Pick — recently played to sold-out crowds at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in London. It is now streaming on Audible.