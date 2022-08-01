Blues Guitarist Hector Anchonodo Plays Raue Center's Arts On The Green at St. Mary's 

Raue Center has announced award-winning blues artist and local favorite Hector Anchondo will take to the green on August 13th @ 7 pm for its second annual outdoor series Arts On The Green at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake,

Anchondo entered the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and came away with the top prize: winning the solo/duo category. Being a winner in the International Blues Challenge is a prestigious honor. For Anchondo, it was the culmination of over two decades of work. He was serious enough about following his calling to move to Chicago for a year, learning from the old-school blues traditions there. Anchondo is still following his calling to the blues with heart and dedication.

With the IBC trophy in hand and 2020 appearances including The Chicago Blues Festival, The Big Blues Bender, and the October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise adding to his resume, Anchondo continues to build on a solid foundation of hard work and hard touring.

In 2017 his release, Roll the Dice, spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report after his initial blues releases Young Guns in 2014 and Kicking Up Dust in 2012 introduced his blues sound to the Midwest.

Enjoy great entertainment in the Great Outdoors this summer at Raue Center's Arts On The Green at St. Marys

Tickets are sold by zone (1- $30, 2- $25, and 3 - $20). Zone 1 is closest to the stage. Seating is not provided. Patrons are welcome to bring a picnic, chairs/blankets, and beverages of choice (including alcohol for those 21+)! Space is limited at Arts on the Green so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue.

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.