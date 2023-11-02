Blue Man Group Adds Shows in Chicago This Holiday Season

Blue Man Group Chicago’s holiday performance schedule includes four festive New Year’s Eve performances.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Blue Man Group will kick off the holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted). Bringing louder drummer boys and not so silent nights, the robust schedule will provide more opportunities for audiences to make their holiday season extra bright.  


Blue Man Group Chicago’s holiday performance schedule includes four festive New Year’s Eve performances Sunday, December 31 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Families with young children can take advantage of Blue Man Group’s early performances at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. These shows feature early “midnight” countdowns after the show complete with party hats, noisemakers and a special performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men. Other festivities include pre-show face painting
where children will be transformed into members of Blue Man Group’s band.  

  

Blue Man Group will continue ringing in the New Year with additional performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests of the 7 p.m. show can enjoy a celebratory champagne toast and festive party hats. Audiences of the 10 p.m. performance will experience a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown party complete with noisemakers, a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop and performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men.  

  

Blue Man Group Chicago tickets start at $49. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago. A full holiday performance schedule is available online.  

  

Those looking to rock out all season long can stream Blue Man Group’s first-ever holiday EP, Overjoy to the World. The EP features nine dazzling tracks of revamped holiday classics played using Blue Man Group’s signature PVC-constructed instruments. Overjoy to the World is available to stream on all major music streaming platforms. Listen to the EP here.  




