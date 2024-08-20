News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bill Pantle And The ATTOBE Quintet Band to Present A Tribute To Old Blue Eyes at the Raue Center

The performance will take place on November 9.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Bill Pantle And The ATTOBE Quintet Band to Present A Tribute To Old Blue Eyes at the Raue Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On November 9, 2024, the historic Raue Center For The Arts will host Bill Pantle and The ATTOBE Quintet Band for a night of classic hits and jazz in "A Tribute To Old Blue Eyes". The show will feature many of Frank Sinatra's selections from The Great American Songbook and other popular Sinatra hits in Raue Center's intimate on-stage lounge format with a bar and dance floor. 

LATEST NEWS

Bill Pantle And The ATTOBE Quintet Band to Present A Tribute To Old Blue Eyes at the Raue Center
Brian D'Arcy James to Perform at Steppenwolf in December
Trap Door Theatre to Present THE MARTYRDOM OF PETER OHEY
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL and CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL to Launch National Tours

Bill Pantle, a seasoned entertainer, has been performing in Chicagoland's premiere Frank Sinatra Tribute act for close to 10 years now. His baritone voice and quick wit make you feel like you are in front of The Voice himself - Frank Sinatra. The show is a recreation of the classic variety show format or the infamous live recordings Mr. Sinatra was so famous for.

The music and sound of the big band era are worth hearing and created by some of Chicago's most talented Jazz & Big Band musicians. Bill on any given night is surrounded by some of Chicagoland's best musicians providing the music for his shows.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos