Betsy Wolfe Joins BroadwayEvolved In Chicago And Kansas City

With limited remaining spots, Betsy Wolfe, co-creator of BroadwayEvolved, reflects upon the past two years and what excites her about bringing BroadwayEvolved to select cities throughout the year.

"It was almost impossible to imagine BroadwayEvolved's second year being as exciting as its groundbreaking year, but it truly was just that. We had an incredible group of students from all over the world, who all came together and had a life changing week. The Broadway faculty who come, teach, and ultimately support this program is unparalleled. I mean, it's ridiculous the experiences and authentic connections the students make with the very artists they've admired for years. It's incredible professional training/mentoring with an emphasis on individual personal growth and success. It's the program I wish I had growing up. I knew after this summer we couldn't just do it in NYC. My hope is by bringing the mini intensive to cities around the US we can remove some of the barriers that can exist with the NYC intensive. We wanted to make it as accessible as possible, so I'm coming to the students! There is also no audition unlike our NYC Intensive, so it's more inclusive. It's designed to be for everyone."

CHICAGO (Oct. 19, 2019) & KANSAS CITY (Oct. 20, 2019) are one day, in-depth training programs for performers 11-22. Participants will be joined all day by Broadway star and BroadwayEvolved co-creator, Betsy Wolfe, in their own hometowns. During the full day they'll experience the incredible training that takes place during the NYC Summer Intensive. Both cities feature visiting Broadway guest artists, so the experience is unique for each city. The class sizes are intimate and there is tremendous emphasis placed upon individual training. All city details including registration information and more can be found at www.BroadwayEvolved.com.

BroadwayEvolved 2019 Summer Intensive Faculty included Adam Kantor, Alex Brightman, Alexandra Silber, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andrew Rannells, Betsy Wolfe, Christy Altomare, Denée Benton, Elizabeth Stanley, Gavin Creel, Isaac Cole Powell, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Leslie Kritzer, Lilli Cooper, Rob McClure, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Darius Barnes, David Alpert, Leslie Flesner, Max Kumangai, Sarah Meahl, Alexa Green, and Chris Citera! To see photos and read testimonials from the summer intensives visit www.BroadwayEvolved.com.

Betsy Wolfe is heading back to Feinstein's/54 Below October 4 and 5 after performing her one woman Cabaret show ALL BETS ARE OFF to sold out crowds at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and New Orleans. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She recently guest starred on the CBS show Instinct and just filmed First One In. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe received her BFA in musical theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 50 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The New York Pops and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can also be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. www.betsywolfe.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You