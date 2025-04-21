BWW Q&A: Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi & Amanda Crockett of CATS at Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Theatre is presenting a circus-themed revival of Cats, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork, April 30-June 15, 2025. We spoke to Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi and Amanda Crockett about the upcoming production.

Just picture Grizabella and her feline friends flying through the air with the greatest of ease. You may know all of the words to Cats, but you’ve never seen this Cats before, a new production intent on showcasing the amazing acrobatics and athletic grace of true felines.

Paramount isn't kitten around, casting its new take on Cats with a contortionist, jugglers, aerialists, tumblers, acrobats and other talented circus performers guaranteed to bring all new layers and energy to Lloyd Webber’s fantastical journey into the clandestine world of cats.

With a tent full of acro-cats, audiences will get swept up in the circus theme while Mungojerrie, Bustopher Jones, Bombalurina and more explore timeless themes of identity and redemption through captivating dance, singsong poetry, and unforgettable songs like “Memory” and “The Rum Tum Tugger.”

Paramount Theatre's Jellicle Ball is about to begin under the big top, on a set designed by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, with its stunning, circus-themed revival of Cats, April 30-June 15.

﻿Inspired by T.S. Eliot’s collection of poems, “Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats,” Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical tells the familiar story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the sacred night they make the “Jellicle choice” - which cat is worthy enough to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to new life? Brimming with magic, dance, and feats of fancy, Cats won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and ranks eleventh on the all-time best selling Broadway musical roster.

Is directing circus very different than directing theater?

Sylvia: Every show, theater, circus, circus theater, or full blown musical, has its challenges. It is never the same experience twice. It’s always challenging to figure out the puzzle. What enhances, what distracts. That’s always the question when putting circus into a play. What moves and thrills is what I think about when directing a circus.

As circus choreographer, how will you work with the dance choreographer and directors?

Amanda: It’s been a great collaborative experience that began with the casting process. We worked together to find the right talent, then got together to bounce ideas around as we planned and prepared for rehearsals to begin.

How does adding circus to a theatrical experience like Cats make the show more powerful and entertaining?

Sylvia: I think adding circus and physical elements to any show can heighten the visceral experience of the audience. Especially a show as iconic as Cats. The audience will be sitting on the edge of their seats in a new way.

Amanda: It’s a new layer, a new dimension that melds all the excitement, magic and humor of circus with the song, dance and theatricality of this legendary show. This production will be a first-time experience for everyone, whether you’ve seen Cats before or not.

What types of circus can audiences expect to see in Cats?

Sylvia: We are adding aerial moments (silks and trapezes etc.), clowning and juggling, and ground acrobatics as well.

What can circus performers say with their bodies and motions more easily than actors?

Sylvia: There are people who are more visual and others auditory. I wouldn't call it easier as much as which audience you are trying to reach. My work at the Actors Gym is about giving actors the ability to cross train, if you will. The idea is they’re able to tell stories visually AND physically - that’s the ultimate goal in my work.

Should the circus-loving community come to see Cats?

Amanda: Absolutely! They should come because there will be great circus. They should come because it’ll be a great show. They should come to see new and exciting ways circus can be used to tell a story. Most of all, they should come to cheer on and be inspired by the amazing depth of local talent Chicago has.

Who would enjoy this show?

Sylvia: I think this version of Cats will have something for everyone.

Amanda: Honestly, everyone! I mean, c’mon, there’s singing, dancing, tumbling, juggling, clowning and people flying through the air. What’s not to love?



